Valerie Camillo leaving her posts with Comcast Spectacor and the Flyers

President and CEO of Spectacor Sports & Entertainment Valerie Camillo has decided to leave the organization effective July 1, a source confirmed to The Inquirer Monday.

Camillo has been with the company for the last five years, heading up business operations for the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center. She has also served as an alternate governor of the Flyers. Two of Camillo’s primary responsibilities have been leading the $350 million transformation of the Wells Fargo Center and heading up Comcast Spectacor’s plans to develop the south Philadelphia stadium district.

» READ MORE: Flyers president Valerie Camillo is happy to no longer be the NHL’s only woman in ‘the room’

Prior to joining Comcast Spectacor, Camillo worked as the chief revenue and marketing officer for the Washington Nationals from 2014-18. She served as a consultant to the NBA as part of its Team Marketing and Business Operations Group from 2010-2014.

Camillo has also been active in the local community, sitting on the boards of the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. She is a member of the Young Presidents Organization and presides on the corporate council of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.