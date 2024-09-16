Flyers announce 2024-25 promotion schedule, including two Dollar Dog Nights

Dollar Dog Night is not dead yet in Philadelphia. The Flyers announced their 2024-25 promo schedule, and will host two Dollar Dog Nights at the Wells Fargo Center this season.

The Phillies controversially changed their Dollar Dog Nights to buy one, get one hot dog nights for 2024, citing long lines and incidents where fans threw hot dogs at one another. But the Flyers held firm, hosting Dollar Dog Night a week after the Phillies canceled theirs. Some fans feared that may have been the “last Philadelphia Dollar Dog night of all time,” but that worry is over. Dollar Dog Night lived to see another day.

The Flyers will host Dollar Dog Night on Nov. 18 against the Colorado Avalanche and on Jan. 13 against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. They will also host Dollar Pretzel Night on March 27 against the Montreal Canadiens and Dollar Ice Cream Day on April 12 against the New York Islanders.

Other giveaways include a Gritty night light on Feb. 22 against the Edmonton Oilers, a Flyers fanny pack on Oct. 26 against the Minnesota Wild, and a Flyers placemat on March 15 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Flyers are also offering a number of giveaways with special ticket packages, including an apron for Italian Heritage Night on Oct. 22 against the Washington Capitals and a cooler for golf night on Jan. 13 against the Anaheim Ducks. The team’s annual Hockey vs. Cancer Night is set for Nov. 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The promo schedule is still being updated with more announcements to come about giveaway items. For the most up-to-date list, check here. The Flyers’ home opener is set for Oct. 19 against Vancouver.