Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier ‘fine’ after taking hit to the head while playing for Team USA

In the United States’ exhibition game Tuesday against Germany ahead of the men’s World Championships, Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier sustained an apparent injury when he took an elbow to the head late in the second period. He left the ice shortly thereafter and did not return to the game.

» READ MORE: Five players the Flyers could target with the No. 7 overall pick in the NHL draft

Gauthier looks to have avoided serious injury. A USA Hockey spokesperson told The Inquirer that Gauthier is doing “fine” and that he is expected to be ready for the United States’ opening game of the tournament Friday against Finland.

Gauthier, 19, is one of 14 forwards on the United States’ roster at the tournament, which will take place in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia from May 12-28. Flyers defenseman Ronnie Attard is also representing the United States.

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound Gauthier was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 draft. He recently finished his freshman season at Boston College, posting 16 goals and 37 points in 32 games. His 1.16 points per game average ranked third in the Hockey East. Gauthier will return to Boston College this upcoming fall for his sophomore season.

He previously represented the United States at the World Juniors in December and earned a bronze medal. Gauthier notched four goals and six assists in seven games in the tournament.