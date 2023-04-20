Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula recently underwent shoulder surgery

The Flyers announced Thursday that prospect Egor Zamula underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder on April 10. James Carey at Penn Medicine performed the surgery.

The 23-year-old defenseman will miss the remainder of the Calder Cup playoffs with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms but is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp in September. Zamula last played for the Phantoms on March 31 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and did not play in the third period of that game due to injury.

» READ MORE: Stay/Go: Which Flyers should be moved? Which should return?

In his third season with the Phantoms, Zamula played 44 games and registered a goal and 18 assists. He made the Flyers’ opening-night roster out of training camp and appeared in 14 NHL games this season (four assists), most recently playing three games for the Flyers near the end of March.

Zamula signed with the Flyers as an undrafted free agent on Sep. 20, 2018. He has played a total of 26 games with the Flyers (four assists) and 127 games with the Phantoms (five goals, 49 assists). Zamula is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Phantoms are in the midst of the first round of the playoffs, holding a 1-0 advantage in their best-of-three series over the Charlotte Checkers. Game 2 is on Thursday at 7 p.m.