Flyers prospects Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey share a bond as they grow their games in the OHL

Beaming, Denver Barkey sought out Oliver Bonk before he made his way toward the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the site of last summer’s NHL draft.

The pair of London Knights teammates embraced as they celebrated the biggest moment of their careers in late June. A day earlier, the Flyers selected Bonk in the first round, No. 22 overall. Now it was Barkey’s turn, as the Flyers nabbed him in the third round with pick No. 95.

“When Philly announced their pick and picked me, it was one of the coolest moments of my life,” Barkey said in a recent telephone interview. “It’s a big relief just to be drafted. But to be drafted to the same team with Oliver, it’s super cool. I walked down the aisle and gave him a huge hug.

“It was a super cool moment to know you’re going to spend a lot more time with him. It was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Roughly seven months later, Bonk and Barkey remain on the fast track with their individual development away from the Flyers. Both players continue to star for the Knights in the competitive Ontario Hockey League.

Last Sunday, Bonk, the son of former NHL center Radek Bonk, eclipsed 20 goals for the first time in his young career. The 19-year-old defenseman has been on a tear since he returned from Team Canada and the IIHF World Junior Championship. Bonk, who was named the OHL defenseman of the month in January, is up to 57 points over 43 games.

“Ever since I got back from Juniors, the team has been jelling so well,” Bonk said. “The guys want to make impact plays. We’re being unselfish. It makes it really easier on everyone to make some plays and score some goals. It’s really nice seeing everyone chip in.”

Along with his reputation as one of the best defensemen in the OHL, Bonk also has displayed physical toughness on offense. Against the Owen Sound Attack last weekend, Bonk took a puck in the face, although he didn’t flinch. Later in the game, with 1 minute, 13 seconds remaining in regulation, Bonk netted the tying goal to force overtime and the Knights claimed their first shootout win of the season.

“[Bonk] let us know he could keep playing with a full face shield on, and he played well, too, with a big swollen bump on his cheekbone,” Knights general manager Mark Hunter said. “He kept at it. He’s a player and that’s why he’s going to have a long [NHL] career.”

Meanwhile, Barkey owns a league-best 27 goals and 76 points over 47 games. The 18-year-old forward also leads the OHL with seven shorthanded goals. Through it all, Bonk has been one of Barkey’s biggest supporters. The relationship is a two-way street, according to both teammates.

“Having Denver around throughout the year, knowing I have someone that I can depend on every shift,” Bonk said, “even off the ice, to be there for you and have your back, it’s really beneficial to have someone like that.”

Barkey said he has found extra inspiration this season through his late grandfather, Randy Legge, who played more than a decade of pro hockey, including 12 NHL games with the New York Rangers. Legge died in December after experiencing complications from fluid in his lungs. With Legge in mind, Barkey embraces his roles on the Knights’ power-play and penalty-killing units.

“I’ve gotten much more time on the PK this year,” Barkey said. “I’m letting my hockey sense and my compete take over. I just try to read plays, jump on pucks, and maybe turn penalty kills into offensive chances. It’s a team effort. There [are] four guys on the ice; without those guys, I wouldn’t have the scoring chances I have on the PK. It’s a huge credit to the guys I’m on the ice with. I’ve been fortunate to bury some chances on the PK.”

Barkey, 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, possesses a similar build to that of Legge, who was 5-foot-11. Throughout the offseason, Barkey maintained a regimen that focused on lifting weights and eating plenty. He believes that training is paying off now, but he still wants to add more muscle.

“A big thing with me is I want to continue to get heavier, bigger, and stronger,” he said. “I’m really keying in on my time in the gym, lifting heavy weights. I’ll always go on the ice for a couple extra hours, work on skills that I want to master.”

With about 1½ months remaining in the regular season, the Knights lead the OHL’s Western Conference. This summer, Bonk and Barkey plan to head to Philadelphia, where they’ll participate in developmental camp. While both prospects still appear to be at least a season or two away from being NHL- ready, their strong bond has helped keep them patient.

“We’ve been buddies since we were 16,” Barkey said. “To be drafted by the same team in Philly was a super cool moment, and it makes it easier for us, having a familiar face at camp. So it’s been a great experience so far, and we’re looking forward to what the future holds for us.”