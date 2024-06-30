Bobby Brink and Egor Zamula receive qualifying offers from the Flyers

A team source confirmed to the Inquirer that Bobby Brink and Egor Zamula will each receive a qualifying offer.

According to PuckPedia, Brink, who was coming off his three-year entry-level contract with an annual average value of $1,137,500 and a $925,000 cap hit, received a qualifying offer of $874,125.

The forward turns 23 on July 8, and is coming off an up-and-down season that saw him register 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 57 regular-season games with the Flyers. He added another 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 13 games with Lehigh Valley and four assists in six playoff games.

Zamula’s qualifying offer was for $813,750, according to PuckPedia, with his one-year, $775,000 contract expiring on July 1.

The 24-year-old blueliner’s season started off slow, but his game developed as it wore on. He played in 66 regular-season games and finished with five goals and 21 points. A healthy scratch at times, he did elevate the quickness of his game and used his booming shot from the point on the power play to record two goals and nine points.

Brink and Zamula each have arbitration rights.

In the system, defensemen Will Zmolek and Mason Millman are also restricted free agents with arbitration rights. There was no confirmation regarding their status.

Zmolek, 25, spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with Reading of the ECHL, and had 11 points in 50 games. Millman, 22, played 15 games for Lehigh Valley and 44 games with Reading, putting up four assists with the Phantoms and 26 points with the Royals.

According to a team source, the Flyers did not qualify goalie Carter Hart. He will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

