NEW YORK — Alain Vigneault didn’t try to hide his concern. The noon start made him nervous.
His club was on a roll and coming to the city that Sinatra said doesn’t sleep. A Saturday night off in Manhattan offers plenty to do for guys with money. Go ahead, bite the Big Apple. Don’t mind the Rangers.
The Flyers also have often gotten caught flat-footed in the first period throughout parts of this season of resurgence. As good as they’ve been in the third, their starts have been inconsistent.
Matt Niskanen and Sean Couturier erased their coach’s initial worry with power-play goals in the first 10 minutes and the Flyers held on for a 5-3 win over the Rangers. They’ve won a season-high six in a row,
Both teams scored three power-play goals, with the Flyers adding a shorthander by Michael Raffl, who beat Henrik Lunqvist with a nifty move on a 2-on-1 rush.
Carter Hart, practically unbeatable at home, won for the second time in his last three road starts, despite the Rangers making it close with a pair of third-period goals.
Jake Voracek had two assists Sunday to give him six assists for the weekend.
It was the 300th game between the teams, the most the Flyers have faced one opponent. The Flyers hold a 131-123-73-9 series edge.
Despite the hairy third period, the Flyers climbed to within one point of first-place Washington, which plays at Minnesota on Sunday night. They also dealt a critical blow to the Rangers, who had won five in a row before losing to the Flyers on Friday and Sunday by a combined score of 10-5.