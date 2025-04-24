Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will miss training camp after right triceps surgery

This season, Rasmus Ristolainen played in his first Flyers opener since being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres in July 2021. Unfortunately, he might not make it two in a row.

“It was a little freaky, but right after the trade deadline, he had to get checked, and they figured out that he needed to go under the knife for another surgery on his arm,” general manager Danny Brière said Saturday. “He’s going to be out until probably the early parts of next season, unfortunately.”

The Flyers confirmed Thursday that Ristolainen underwent “surgery on his right triceps tendon rupture on March 26.” The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Ristolainen is expected to be out six months and miss training camp.

The Finnish defenseman played in 63 games this past season, collecting four goals, 15 points, and the first positive plus-minus of his career (plus-3) while averaging more than 20 minutes a night. One of the Flyers’ top blueliners, Ristolainen, who also played on the power play this season, last played on March 11.

In the 2023-24 season, the defenseman skated in only 31 games, making his debut Nov. 25 because of an undisclosed lower-body injury and then suffering an upper-body injury in mid-February, which caused him to miss the rest of the way. Ristolainen underwent two surgeries, including a repair to a ruptured triceps tendon last April.

According to Brière, the injury this year was similar, although he wouldn’t confirm if he tore the tendon again.

Ristolainen, who was linked to a trade at the most recent trade deadline, was thought to be a potential trade candidate again this summer. This most recent injury probably complicates that.