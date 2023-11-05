Flyers recall defenseman Victor Mete from the Phantoms

Ahead of the Flyers’ four-game road trip, starting with a Tuesday night affair against the lowly San Jose Sharks, the team recalled defenseman Victor Mete from Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Mete, 25, was sent down to the American Hockey League on Thursday after originally being recalled Oct. 25. In five games with the Phantoms, he has one assist.

The blueliner has yet to make his Flyers debut after being signed as a free agent on July 5. A veteran of 247 NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs, he has 45 points (five goals, 40 assists) and is a career plus-19.

The Flyers’ four-game road trip takes the team through California before concluding with a game in Raleigh, N.C., against the Hurricanes on Nov. 15.