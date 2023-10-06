Flyers place right winger Wade Allison on waivers

The Flyers announced Friday that they have placed right winger Wade Allison on waivers.

The 2016 second-round pick tallied 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 60 NHL games last season. Allison, 25, has a long history of injuries, including an oblique muscle strain that sidelined him for five weeks last season. Prior to last season, the former Western Michigan star had played just 53 NHL and AHL games combined in two pro seasons.

With the addition of bottom-six winger Garnet Hathaway in the offseason and the emergence of prospects Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink at this year’s camp, the Flyers have a glut of right wingers. Flyers coach John Tortorella admitted as much at the beginning of training camp, saying that Allison was “in a dogfight” for a spot.

Allison is best known for his high-energy playing style and shooting release. In 75 career NHL games, Allison has scored 13 goals and added nine assists. If he clears waivers, he could remain with the organization.

The move gives the Flyers room to keep Foerster, Brink, and young defensemen Egor Zamula and Emil Andrae on the 23-man roster. Tortorella also confirmed Friday that the fourth line of Nic Deslauriers, Ryan Poehling, and Garnet Hathaway will stay together to start the season. He said that the Flyers may consider switching Foerster and Brink in and out of the lineup for the early part of the season, if both remain on the roster.

“I don’t think it has to be in every game. That’s one avenue, if we feel that both of them deserve to be here,” Tortorella said. “That’s a call we have to make each week.”