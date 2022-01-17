BELMONT PARK, NY — When Rasmus Ristolainen returned from COVID-19 protocols on Jan. 15, he was surprised at how poorly he felt.

Ristolainen had a bad case of COVID-19 last season when he was with the Buffalo Sabres, and he was worried when he tested positive on Jan. 11. But he only experienced mild flu symptoms and came back after four days.

“And then the first day I got on the ice, I actually felt worse than I thought compared to my symptoms,” Ristolainen said.

While Ristolainen was out, interim coach Mike Yeo said they felt his absence in 5-on-5 play, but especially on the penalty kill. However, they didn’t want to rush him back, so they kept him out of the lineup for Saturday’s home game against the New York Rangers.

After more rest, Ristolainen said he feels good and ready to go. He’ll be back on the penalty kill, but he’s returning to a different defensive pairing. Instead of making up the second pair with Travis Sanheim, Yeo elected to keep Ivan Provorov and Sanheim on the top pair and Justin Braun and Cam York on the second pair.Ristolainen slid onto the third grouping with Keith Yandle.

Ristolainen is excited to play with Yandle, who he hasn’t had the chance to skate with.

“First of all, he’s a great guy,” Ristolainen said. “He’s super smart on the ice, and he’s really good at passing the puck. And, you know, he talks a lot. So that’s easy for me.”

The Flyers now have all their players back from COVID-19 protocols. They are still missing centers Sean Couturier, Derick Brassard, Patrick Brown and Nate Thompson, as well as defenseman Ryan Ellis, to injury.

No fun in losing

“Losing sucks,” Yeo said. “Nobody’s having fun losing. There’s no question about that.”

Yet the players are still coming to the rink, working hard and having fun, even amidst a seven-game skid. They joke around, cheer each other on and stay after morning skate and practice officially end. That takes character, Yeo said.

“The way for us to handle things the right way is for all of us to continue to show up and individually make sure that we’re ready to do what we have to do,” Yeo said. “Have a good attitude. Continue to work, continue to build, continue to learn and I feel like the guys have really embraced that.”

Claude Giroux, the team’s captain, said they’re trying to take it day by day because looking at the big picture can get overwhelming. They’re putting in extra work, communicating with each other beyond when they have to be at the rink together, to make sure they’re all on the right page.

The leadership core that the Flyers built up in the offseason is setting a good example through the skid, Yeo said, and it’s slowly starting to pay off. Leaders act as an example, and recent games have showed they’re starting to trend the right way.

“We put ourselves in a position to win the game last game,” Yeo said. “We did things sort of the right way for about 80% of the time. Now we have to make sure we do it 100% of the time.”

The Flyers are just looking to “put a few wins together,” Giroux said. That will help build confidence, according to Yeo, but they know they’re playing another desperate team. The Islanders are last in the Metropolitan with an 11-13-6 record but have won three of their last four.

Breakaways

The Flyers will play in the Islanders’ new arena, UBS Arena, for the first time Monday at 7 p.m. Ristolainen and Giroux both said they don’t care as much about the new arena as they do about winning. ... Martin Jones will start in net. ... Connor Bunnaman is back in the lineup in place of Jackson Cates. He was centering the fourth line with Morgan Frost on the wing at practice. Yeo said both players can play either position.