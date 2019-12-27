Scott Laughton practiced on a line with Jake Voracek and Morgan Frost on Friday, his most arduous work since injuring his groin on Dec. 7. He’ll go through another practice in the morning before deciding whether he can play on Saturday night. “It’s a fragile injury, and you don’t want to mess with it too much,” said Laughton, who has missed the last five games. “We’ll see what happens here with all of the travel and stuff, but I hope to get in there soon.” ... Michael Raffl (broken finger) wore a non-contact jersey during practice. He can come off the injury list Sunday.