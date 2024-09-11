Flyers rookie camp roster features Matvei Michkov but does not include Alexei Kolosov

The weather here may be hitting above 80 degrees this week but sweater weather is just around the corner.

Sweater, as in hockey sweater, because the NHL season is quickly approaching.

Advertisement

The Flyers open up training camp next week and in just 31 short days the puck drops on their 2024-25 regular season against the Canucks in Vancouver. But before the big boys hit the ice after reporting on Sept. 18, the young stars partake in the annual rite of passage — rookie camp.

Anticipation is at a high this year in Philly for things to get started as Flyers fans await their first look at Matvei Michkov in orange and black. The Russian phenom was not expected to land on North American soil for a two more years but signed his entry-level contract this summer. He is surely eager to take the ice, as he even skated the morning of his introductory press conference back in July.

» READ MORE: https://www.inquirer.com/flyers/flyers-prospects-michkov-luchanko-bonk-kolosov-draft-20240910.html

“I want to bring young blood to the team,” Michkov said via a translator. “Put goals on the scoreboard and help the team win night after night so the fans can come and enjoy the games more and more.”

As the Matvei Michkov era begins, and the guys who will be lacing up next to him in the future hit the ice, here’s everything you need to know ahead of rookie camp which opens up Thursday at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

Will Alexei Kolosov be at Flyers Rookie Camp?

Although Michkov will be in attendance as he prepares for his first NHL season, there is one notable absence — goalie Alexei Kolosov.

The Daily Faceoff reported two days ago that the Belarusian goalie is not expected to report to Flyers training camp next week and that it is assumed his contract will be tolled.

Ivan Fedotov, who made his NHL debut at the end of last season and signed a three-year contract shortly after, had his entry-level contract tolled when he had to fulfill a year of military obligations. The tolling of the contract allows the Flyers to retain the player’s rights without burning a year off his contract.

Who will be attending besides Michkov?

Among the 27 players, one goalie who will be present is Carson Bjarnason. Drafted alongside Michkov in 2023 (second round, 51st overall), the Brandon Wheat Kings netminder is coming off a strong year and is a top contender to represent Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

“He’s got a quiet confidence about him,” Brandon head coach Marty Murray told The Inquirer in July. “I’d like to maybe see him get a little bit more swagger to his game at times, but I think that’s a maturing and development thing with a young man, too. He’s a competitor, and he works hard. I think Flyers fans should be excited.”

And of course, the 2023 class will be well-represented with defenseman Oliver Bonk and forward Denver Barkey lacing them up. The pair — and best buds — continued to raise their profiles at development camp in July after previously leading the London Knights to the Memorial Cup final.

Drafted with the Flyers’ first-round pick in June Jett Luchanko will also be back in the Philly area. The Guelph Storm center, who notched a bunch of goals during the team’s preseason, will get a chance to dazzle Flyers fans with his ... jets. He will be joined by defenseman and fellow 2024 draftee Spencer Gill.

While the teenagers led by Michkov will surely catch everyone’s eye, fans will get an up-close look at a few other guys who could be donning the Flyers logo this season. Defenseman Emil Andrae and forwards Elliot Desnoyers and Samu Tuomaala are names that have continuously popped up in conversations with Flyers general manager Danny Brière. But while they could be up with the big club sooner than later, as the GM said, patience is always key.

“There’s games where [Andrae’s] excellent, some games he still makes those little mistakes,” Brière told The Inquirer in May. “But we’re still happy with him. There’s still a lot there. He’s still an important prospect for us that we’re trying to develop. I don’t have a timeline on him, but we definitely love [him]. He’s a special package. Patience is the key.”

» READ MORE: Samu Tuomaala almost quit hockey two years ago. Now, the Finnish prospect is pushing to make the Flyers.

Full roster

Forwards (15): J.R. Avon, Denver Barkey, Sawyer Boulton, Nick Capone, Elliot Desnoyers, Jacob Gaucher, Alexis Gendron, Jett Luchanko, Matvei Michkov, Matt Miller, Massimo Rizzo, Santeri Sulku, Samu Tuomaala, Zayde Wisdom, Josh Zakreski*

Defensemen (10): Emil Andrae, Oliver Bonk, Emile Chouinard, Spencer Gill, Helge Grans, Matteo Mann, Hunter McDonald, Ethan Samson, Sam Sedley, Carter Sotheran

Goalies (2): Carson Bjarnason, Sam Hillebrandt*

*Amateur Try-out

How can fans watch Flyers Rookie Camp?

Fans can get an up-close look at the future of the organization beginning on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Voorhees. The first practice will be 90 minutes.

Michkov and his fellow campers will then head to Allentown for a pair of games against the New York Rangers in the “Rookie Series” at the PPL Center on Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (5:05 p.m.).

They will head back down to Voorhees for practices on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. All practices in New Jersey are free and open to the public.

» READ MORE: Patrick Sharp’s role with the Flyers includes player development ... and a lot of rollerblading

Flyers rookie camp schedule

Thursday, Sept. 12: Practice in Voorhees, 11-12:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept, 13: Game vs. Rangers at the PPL Center in Allentown, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Game vs. Rangers at the PPL Center in Allentown, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15: Practice in Voorhees, 11-12:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16: Practice in Voorhees, 11-12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Practice in Voorhees, 11-12:30 p.m.