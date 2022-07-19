The Flyers held their annual development camp last week for their prospects and for a handful of player invitees. Unlike rookie camp, which falls right before training camp in September, development camp provides an opportunity for the player development staff to slow down and teach the players different facets of the game.

The on-ice drills are meant to take players out of their comfort zones, according to assistant general manager Brent Flahr. A player like 2020 first-round pick Tyson Foerster would be naturally inclined to work on his one-timer, but the player development staff prefers to get him to focus on his edges, his agility, and his puck protection. But at this point in the offseason, the staff doesn’t expect perfection.

“We tell them we’re not evaluating them, even though we are,” Flahr told The Inquirer. “More so about their work habits, how they integrate with other players, their gym work. On the ice, especially this time of year, some kids have skated some kids haven’t, so it’s not like we’re making cuts or anything like that right now.”

With development camp in the rearview mirror, Flahr reflected on his big takeaways from the week and shared his expectations for some of the Flyers’ top prospects this upcoming season. Part 1 of this multipart series will focus on some of the Flyers’ 2022 draft picks.

First in-person look at 2022 draft picks

Development camp marked the first time that the staff got to see the 2022 draft picks in person. Flahr, however, has seen these players before, but camp gave him the chance to see them all on one playing surface alongside older players who may be further along in their development. Unsurprisingly, 2022 fifth-overall pick Cutter Gauthier stood out from the group with his size, speed, and ability to shoot the puck.

Any time he had open ice to compete for a loose puck, Gauthier showcased his explosive skating ability. He also boasted a quick release and a heavy one-timer. But as much as Flahr had already learned about Gauthier throughout the pre-draft process, he was especially struck by his focus and his serious approach to the game at development camp.

“He’s really driven,” Flahr said. “He wants to play. He wants to be an elite player, and he wants to be an elite player pretty soon. So in some cases, you want to maybe slow down the mind-set. And we love that, I guess you don’t want to take that out of him. But at the same time, there are still things to learn.”

That next phase of learning will come at Boston College where Gauthier will take more reps at center after playing mostly on the wing with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP). Flahr said that young centers often try to do too much on their own, which won’t work at the NHL level against bigger, longer defensemen. Instead, they must learn to pick their spots, move the puck, jump into holes, and get the puck back.

In a 3-on-2 drill on Thursday, Gauthier centered a line with Zayde Wisdom and Olle Lycksell on the wings. After Lycksell entered the offensive zone with the puck, he lost it behind the net, but Gauthier supported the play and won the puck back. Gauthier drew a defenseman with him behind the net, leaving Wisdom wide open in front to receive a pass. Wisdom faked a shot to his backhand before passing the puck back to Gauthier for a tap-in goal.

As Gauthier continues along with his professional development, Flahr said he has room to fill out, get faster, and learn how to use all of his tools at full speed.

Wherever Gauthier was on the ice during development camp, his United States National Team Development Program teammate Devin Kaplan generally wasn’t too far away from him. Kaplan, the Flyers’ 2022 third-round pick, was a “little more raw” than some of the other prospects, according to Flahr. Even though Kaplan’s path to the professional stage may be a bit longer than that of his peers, Flahr was extremely high on Kaplan’s physical tools.

Kaplan excels at the power-forward game — below the dots, he is strong on pucks, he can make little plays, he drives to the net, and he likes confrontation and sticking up for his teammates. As Kaplan’s season with the NTDP progressed, Flahr said his puck-management skills improved.

“As he gets bigger and stronger, he’s gonna be a pretty hard player to play against and to deal with, especially around the net,” Flahr said.

Aside from the Flyers’ top two picks in this year’s draft, Flahr was also impressed with Alex Bump, who was taken in the fifth round, 133rd overall. Bump, a 6-foot, 194-pound left winger from Prior Lake, Minn., split time last season playing for Prior Lake High School and the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League.

“The kids coming in from high school, you never know how they’re gonna react,” Flahr said. “But I thought as the days kind of went on, he found his comfort level and I thought he really excelled in the 3-on-3. He can really shoot the puck.”