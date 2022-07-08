MONTRÉAL — After kicking off the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by selecting Cutter Gauthier at No. 5, the Flyers returned to the Bell Centre to fill out their draft class on Friday.

The Flyers started the day with five picks — No. 69 in the third round, No. 101 in the fourth round, No. 133 in the fifth round, No. 165 in the sixth round, and No. 197 in the seventh round — but traded away their fourth-round pick and two future picks for defenseman Tony DeAngelo and a seventh-rounder in this year’s draft right before the start of Day 2.

By picking Gauthier, they addressed the need for organizational depth at the center position. With the trade, for DeAngelo, they added a top-pair caliber defenseman who can run a power play. Follow along throughout the day as the Flyers round of their 2022 draft class.

» READ MORE: Drafting Cutter Gauthier adds action behind the Flyers’ ‘hard to play against’ refrain

Third round, pick No. 69: Flyers take Devin Kaplan

The Flyers made it two for two with draft picks from the U.S. NTDP by selecting forward Devin Kaplan with their first pick on Day 2. Kaplan is a local product, hailing from Bridgewater, NJ. He is a 6-foot-2, 199-pound right winger with a right-hand shot. Last season, he had eight goals and 10 assists in 22 games with the NTDP. He is committed to play at Boston University next season, where he will join up with Flyers 2018 first-rounder Jay O’Brien.

Kaplan grew up a New York Rangers fan — and a John Tortorella fan. While he was on the wrong side of the New York-Philadelphia rivalry, his older brother is a big Flyers fan. When the pick was announced, he happily hugged his little brother after Kaplan turned to him with a “Philly, baby!”

Kaplan said the Flyers were drawn by his versatility and added that he thinks his biggest strength is his athleticism.

“I think I’m a power forward, an athletic power forward who makes space for his teammates but can also make plays for himself, too,” said Kaplan. “I think I can bring a little bit of everything to the table.”

He also is close friends with Gauthier even though Gauthier ignored Kaplan’s two FaceTime calls after Kaplan was picked.

“I’m sure I’ll see him later and then obviously the battles we’ll have this year [in college] will be unbelievable, just making each other better while also being really good friends, too,” Kaplan said. “So we’ll be really competitive, but it will be fun to have that competition.”

» READ MORE: How the 1992 draft-day trade for Philly icon Eric Lindros revived the Flyers