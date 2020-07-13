Some quick notes on each Flyers’ player ahead of the opening of Monday’s training camp 2.0.
Line combinations and defense pairings are Inquirer projections.
Claude Giroux: Had been scorching before the stoppage with eight goals and 10 assists in the previous 14 contests before a shutout loss to Boston on March 10.
Sean Couturier: Was second on the team in points (59) and was leading the NHL in face-off percentage. (59.6%). Is a finalist for the Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive forward.
Jake Voracek: After a slow start, was playing his best hockey of the season at both ends of the ice when play was halted. Had 10 assists in the last six games.
Scott Laughton: Was enjoying the best season of his career and entered the stoppage with nine points in the previous eight games. Excellent penalty killer.
Kevin Hayes: A big hit in his first season in Philadelphia for his gregarious personality and his proficiency at killing penalties. His 23 goals included four shorthanded, which tied for the league lead.
Travis Konecny: Led the team with 24 goals and a career-high 61 points as he continued his ascent as one of the league’s top agitators. Turned 23 on March 11.
James van Riemsdyk: Broke his right hand blocking a shot from Washington’s Jonas Siegenthaler on March 4. JVR improved as the season went along and finished +5, his best plus/minus in nine years.
Derek Grant: Injuries and lack of experience caused the Flyers to acquire two veteran centers at the trade deadline, Grant and Nate Thompson. Was averaging more than 14 minutes of ice time in seven games with the Flyers.
Tyler Pitlick: Stats are modest (20 points, 63 games), but Pitlick was reliable and not afraid to go into the tough areas.
Michael Raffl: Like Laughton, can play anywhere in the lineup for short stretches, which gives coach Alain Vigneault in-game options.
Nate Thompson: In his seven games since being acquired from Montreal, Thompson averaged 2:09 killing penalties, most of any Flyers’ forward.
Nic Aube-Kubel: Kept improving all season. Highlight was being the first Flyers’ rookie to record a Gordie Howe hat trick since Eric Lindros 27 years ago.
Joel Farabee: Broke an eight-game goalless streak on March 7 and is capable of playing on the second line. But how much does the coaching staff trust the rookie?
Morgan Frost: Another rookie who showed some good chemistry with Claude Giroux when he was first brought up in November. Still, it’s unlikely he’ll play during the postseason. He’s the franchise’s top prospect, so this still should be a good experience for him.
Also: Andy Andreoff, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubstov, Carsen Twarynski.
Ivan Provorov: Bounced back with a terrific year (36 points, plus-11) and became the first Flyer to outright lead the NHL in power-play goals by a defenseman. Shayne Gostisbehere (2017-18) and Tommy Bladon (1972-73) tied for the lead.
Matt Niskanen: During the nine-game winning streak that preceded the loss to Boston, Niskanen averaged nearly 22 minutes and was plus-16. Won a Cup with Washington two years ago.
Travis Sanheim: Averaged more than 20 minutes for the first time in his career and (quirky stat alert) had as many even-strength goals this season (eight) as Jake Voracek.
Phil Myers: Fractured his right kneecap blocking a shot by Jack Eichel on March 7, but was cleared to play in April. His +17 rating is the highest for a Flyers’ rookie defenseman in nearly 40 years (Miroslav Dvorak, +28, in 1982-83).
Justin Braun: Not a bad anchor to your third defensive pairing. Was +10 since mid-November.
Robert Hagg: The most physical defenseman on the roster. Led the team in hits despite not playing in 20 games.
Shayne Gostisbehere: Was stuck on the bench before Myers’ injury in early March. Played well in 16 minutes against the Bruins, but somebody has to be the odd man out.
Also: Mark Friedman, Nate Prosser, Tyler Wotherspoon, Egor Zamula.
Carter Hart: Always lauded for his mental toughness, which will be required in this format with no fans in the stands. Hart was a monster at home this season (20-3-2, .943 save pct.) compared to the road (4-10-1, .857).
Brian Elliott: On the other hand, Elliott was 12-5-2, .896 on the road and 4-2-2, .910 at home.
Alex Lyon: Went 1-1 with .901 save pct. in two starts. Played 146:48 and stopped 94 of 95 shots for a Phantoms win two years ago in the longest playoff game in AHL history.
Kirill Ustimenko: Third-round pick in 2017 who was promoted to the Phantoms following the trade of Jean-Francois Berube to the Rangers. Played in five games going 1-3-1 with a 3.84 GAA. Turned 21 in January.