Flyers send Alex Bump and Emil Andrae down as they trim 11 players from their roster

The numbers are starting to dwindle and two of the most notable Flyers prospects, Alex Bump and Emil Andrae, have been bumped to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

The highly touted prospects were among the latest cuts the Flyers delivered on Tuesday. Joining them in the trip to Allentown are forwards Devin Kaplan, Denver Barkey, and Alexis Gendron; defensemen Ty Murchison and Hunter McDonald; and goalies Aleksei Kolosov and Carson Bjarnason. Defenseman Helge Grans was reassigned Tuesday after clearing waivers, and forward Anthony Richard was placed on waivers for the purpose of being loaned to the Phantoms.

Although it cuts the roster down to 29, the expectation is that when the injured players — forwards Karsen Dorwart and Lane Pederson, and defensemen Ethan Samson and Oliver Bonk — are healthy, they will also be sent to Lehigh Valley. All four are dealing with upper-body injuries, and while Dorwart, Pederson, and Bonk are day-to-day, Samson is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Dorwart and Pederson skated in the morning with the players who were sent down.

After impressive development and rookie camps, Bump showed flashes of what he can bring — big-time shot, puck possession, high hockey IQ, smart passing, and getting his stick in passing lanes — but it was not consistent. He made a miscue in the game Saturday as the Boston Bruins scored with about a second left on the clock and appeared to struggle to find his footing before being moved off the top line.

Across three preseason games, Bump was minus-6 and had seven shots on goal. According to Natural Stat Trick, which tracked two of the games, he had seven individual chances — six against the Montreal Canadiens — with several hitting the post or getting sent straight into the goalie. and the sixth-highest individual expected goals (0.69).

The Minnesotan is entering his first full season after playing a handful of games last year with the Phantoms in the regular season and playoffs.

Andrae, however, is once again the odd man out. A puck-moving defenseman, the Swede had a good camp but didn’t pop enough, and in two games, he had one shot on goal and was minus-4. Andrae appeared to outplay the other defensemen vying for a roster spot, but the issue appears to be focused on the fact that he is 5-foot-9, 189 pounds, and the Flyers already have two smaller puck-moving blueliners in Jamie Drysdale and Cam York.

Whether Andrae would have been the sixth defenseman is up for argument — he probably should be at least top five with his talent — but according to coach Rick Tocchet, if Egor Zamula is the fifth defenseman, he would prefer a specific type of blueliner for the last spot.

“If Zamula is the fifth — we don’t know quite yet — but Z holds the fifth, [usually] that sixth spot, it has to be a penalty killer,“ Tocchet said. ”It’s got to be a guy that can defend, and if he’s big, yeah, that’s even better. But saying that, it doesn’t mean that a smaller guy couldn’t go in. It’s just that you’ve got to be really good at something in those situations. But a PK guy is something that should dictate the sixth spot.”

Breakaways

New lines were introduced Tuesday except for the lines of Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster, and Bobby Brink along with Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, and Nikita Grebenkin. Tocchet said he likes pairs, and Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras remained together with the addition of Owen Tippett on the wing. Christian Dvorak was back at center alongside Garnet Hathaway and Nic Deslauriers, and Jett Luchanko centered Jacob Gaucher and Rodrigo Ābols. Defensively, two familiar pairings were together in Nick Seeler-Drysdale and Travis Sanheim-York. The new guys, Dennis Gilbert and Noah Juulsen, were paired up, as were Adam Ginning and Zamula. … The Flyers spent a considerable amount of time working on the power play and penalty kill. On the first power-play unit were Zegras, Michkov, Konecny, Drysdale, and Tippett. The second power play had Brink, York, Couturier, Foerster, and Grebenkin.