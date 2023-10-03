Flyers make more roster cuts, place two players on waivers

The Flyers continued to trim their training-camp roster as they get closer to figuring out who will be on the initial 23-man roster to open the NHL season next week.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team placed goaltender Cal Petersen and forward Tanner Laczynski on waivers.

Petersen, 28, acquired from the Los Angeles Kings as a salary-cap dump in the trade that sent Ivan Provorov to Columbus, failed to beat out his competition for the backup goalie spot behind Carter Hart. Given Petersen’s $5 million cap hit, he will almost assuredly go unclaimed.

The move leaves the Flyers with three goalies on the camp roster. It would appear that Sam Ersson has the edge over Felix Sandström, but Sandström would also need to be placed on waivers. The Flyers still have a few days to figure out which direction they want to go in.

The 26-year-old Laczynski, a sixth-round pick in 2016, has played in the organization since the 2020-21 season. He played 32 games with the Flyers last season (two goals, two assists) and has appeared in 38 NHL games overall. It’s possible he gets claimed by another team, but he most likely will end up back with the Phantoms.

» READ MORE: Bobby Brink continues to make his case as Flyers roll to 3-1 preseason win over Bruins

Laczynski’s placement on waivers leaves the Flyers with 16 forwards in camp. There’s an ongoing battle for the right wing job on the team’s third line, and it remains to be seen if the Flyers will keep the traditional 14 forwards on the 23-man roster or elect to go with 13, eight defensemen, and two goalies.

The 23-man rosters are due at 5 p.m. Monday.

The Flyers were off Tuesday and return to the ice on Wednesday for practice. They wrap up their six-game preseason schedule with a home game Thursday night against the New York Islanders and open the regular season Oct. 12 in Columbus.