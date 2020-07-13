The Flyers released their 34-player training-camp roster Monday, including four goalies.

Center Nolan Patrick, who has missed the entire season because of a migraine disorder, was not on the roster.

The roster includes 18 forwards and 12 defensemen.

Perhaps the biggest surprise: The roster includes defenseman Egor Zamula, 20, who played just 28 games with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen last season and then required back surgery. He had seven goals, 28 points and a plus-19 rating.

The Inquirer lists the 6-foot-4 Zamula, signed by then-GM Ron Hextall as an undrafted free agent in 2018, as the organization’s third-best prospect, behind center Morgan Frost and defenseman Cam York.

Here is the roster:

FORWARDS (18)

10 Andy Andreoff

11 Travis Konecny

12 Michael Raffl

13 Kevin Hayes

14 Sean Couturier

18 Tyler Pitlick

21 Scott Laughton

25 James van Riemsdyk

28 Claude Giroux

38 Derek Grant

44 Nate Thompson

48 Morgan Frost

49 Joel Farabee

50 German Rubtsov

62 Nic Aube-Kubel

81 Carsen Twarynski

82 Connor Bunnaman

93 Jake Voracek

DEFENSEMEN (12)

3 Andy Welinski

5 Phil Myers

6 Travis Sanheim

8 Robert Hagg

9 Ivan Provorov

15 Matt Niskanen

26 Tyler Wotherspoon

39 Nate Prosser

53 Shayne Gostisbehere

54 Egor Zamula

59 Mark Friedman

61 Justin Braun

GOALIES (4)

34 Alex Lyon

37 Brian Elliott

67 Kirill Ustimenko

79 Carter Hart

The Flyers will open Training Camp II in Voorhees on Monday (closed to the public), with Group A on the ice from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Group B on the ice from 2 to 3 p.m. The players will also have off-ice training.

More to come ...