The Flyers released their 34-player training-camp roster Monday, including four goalies.
Center Nolan Patrick, who has missed the entire season because of a migraine disorder, was not on the roster.
- Alain Vigneault turned Flyers into Stanley Cup contenders. COVID-19 hasn’t changed that. | Mike Sielski
- The Flyers are set to open camp before the NHL playoffs sprint. They had better be ready. | Sam Carchidi
- Flyers, hoping to regain momentum they had when season was stopped, open training camp Monday
The roster includes 18 forwards and 12 defensemen.
Perhaps the biggest surprise: The roster includes defenseman Egor Zamula, 20, who played just 28 games with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen last season and then required back surgery. He had seven goals, 28 points and a plus-19 rating.
The Inquirer lists the 6-foot-4 Zamula, signed by then-GM Ron Hextall as an undrafted free agent in 2018, as the organization’s third-best prospect, behind center Morgan Frost and defenseman Cam York.
Here is the roster:
FORWARDS (18)
10 Andy Andreoff
11 Travis Konecny
12 Michael Raffl
13 Kevin Hayes
14 Sean Couturier
18 Tyler Pitlick
21 Scott Laughton
25 James van Riemsdyk
28 Claude Giroux
38 Derek Grant
44 Nate Thompson
48 Morgan Frost
49 Joel Farabee
50 German Rubtsov
62 Nic Aube-Kubel
81 Carsen Twarynski
82 Connor Bunnaman
93 Jake Voracek
DEFENSEMEN (12)
3 Andy Welinski
5 Phil Myers
6 Travis Sanheim
8 Robert Hagg
9 Ivan Provorov
15 Matt Niskanen
26 Tyler Wotherspoon
39 Nate Prosser
53 Shayne Gostisbehere
54 Egor Zamula
59 Mark Friedman
61 Justin Braun
GOALIES (4)
34 Alex Lyon
37 Brian Elliott
67 Kirill Ustimenko
79 Carter Hart
The Flyers will open Training Camp II in Voorhees on Monday (closed to the public), with Group A on the ice from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Group B on the ice from 2 to 3 p.m. The players will also have off-ice training.
More to come ...