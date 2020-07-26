Oskar Lindblom’s place on the Flyers’ postseason roster was nice to see, but it was expected.
Egor Zamula, on the other hand ... that was a surprise.
The Flyers announced their 31-member roster for the fourth and final phase of the NHL’s return-to-play plan. They are bringing 17 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders, including 21-year-old Kirill Ustimenko.
Zamula, 20, played 28 games for Calgary in the Western Hockey League before his season was cut short by a back injury. He had surgery in January, and his invitation to the recently-completed training camp was considered a positive step. Obviously, he just kept walking right on up the depth chart.
“We’re certainly cognizant that he’s coming off a tough surgery, and he’s 20 years old,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said on July 13. “We thought it would be good for him, long-term, to come back and participate and skate with our group - and over the next two weeks, the coaches will have to make that decision as to whether he’d be a factor for Phase 4.”
Tyler Wotherspoon and Nate Prosser are among the AHL veterans beaten out by Zamula, who was signed as undrafted free agent and who is rated by the Inquirer as the Flyers third-best prospect behind center Morgan Frost and defenseman Bobby Brink. Frost also is on the Ohase 4 roster. Brink is going into his sophmore year (maybe) at the University of Denver.
Carsen Twarynski and German Rubstov were among the notable forwards left behind. Ustimenko joins Alex Lyon as the other reserve goaltender behind Carter Hart and Brian Elliott.
Rosters are now closed for the remainder of the postseason. Teams will be in virtual bubbles (the NHL hopes) in Toronto and Edmonton as the NHL tries to crown a champion over the next two months in the midst of an historic pandemic.
Lindblom did not participate in the Phase 3 training camp with the Flyers, but he finished chemotherapy treatments on July 2 and is fit enough to resume playing less than seven months after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma.
He was on his way to the best season of his young career when his season ended in December. He was to be a restricted free agent, but was given a 3-year, $9 million contract recently.
The Flyers flew to Toronto on Sunday morning where they will quarantine at a downtown hotel. They play an exhibition game on Tuesday against Pittsburgh (4 p.m., NBCSP) before starting round-robin play on Sunday, Aug. 2 against Boston (3 p.m., NBC).
Primary forwards (13): Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Sean Couturier, Joel Farabee, Claude Giroux, Derek Grant, Kevin Hayes, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Tyler Pitlick, Michael Raffl, Nate Thompson, James van Riemsdyk, Jake Voracek.
Reserve forwards (4): Andy Andreoff, Connor Bunnaman, Morgan Frost, Oskar Lindblom.
Primary defensemen (7): Justin Braun, Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hagg, Phil Myers, Matt Niskanen, Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim.
Reserve defensemen (3): Mark Friedman, Andy Welinski, Egor Zamula.
Primary goaltenders (2): Brian Elliott, Carter Hart.
Reserve goaltenders (2): Alex Lyon, Kirill Ustimenko.
Note: The Flyers likely will use 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies for their 20-man game lineup.