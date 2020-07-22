The Flyers finished second in the Metropolitan Division this season and were one of the league’s best teams in the season’s second half as they rallied around Lindblom, who occasionally visited with the players after a practice or a game. It “resonated with our team and helped our team come together,” Fletcher said. “...He was always so selfless. I’m sure it had to be very difficult on him, physically and psychologically and emotionally, and yet he never showed any signs of weakness with his teammates. He was positive. He took the battle head-on.”