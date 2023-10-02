Who makes the 23-man roster? Here’s our projection as Flyers camp hits final week

The final week of Flyers training camp begins Monday. It’s the Final Countdown.

The Flyers play the fifth of their six exhibition games Monday night at home against the Bruins before wrapping up their preseason slate Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center vs. the Islanders.

They have trimmed what was once a 57-man training camp roster down to 40, and the final roster battles will play out over the next few days.

Who will be on the 23-man roster for the season opener Oct. 12 in Columbus? It’s a good time to reset the group after the Flyers’ off-day on Sunday.

Here’s our best guess at who makes the team.

Forwards

The Flyers have 11 of their 12 forward spots seemingly etched in stone. The remaining question mark is the right wing position on the third line. It would seem that spot is between 22-year-old Bobby Brink, who impressed over the weekend, and Tyson Foerster, 21, who showed his potential in eight games with the Flyers last season.

Given how Brink performed over the weekend, we’re giving him the upper-hand at this juncture. Foerster will have his chance to respond this week.

Here’s a look at the four forward lines with Brink on the team:

Travis Konecny-Sean Couturier-Owen Tippett Joel Farabee-Morgan Frost-Cam Atkinson Scott Laughton-Noah Cates-Bobby Brink Nic Deslauriers-Ryan Poehling-Garnet Hathaway

Extras: Wade Allison, Tanner Lacyznski

Why leave Foerster off the roster entirely? There’s no point in him being a healthy scratch. If Foerster doesn’t make the team, the Flyers will likely want him playing AHL games and not wearing a suit on game nights.

If Foerster emerges with a strong week, the only thing that changes with this projection is Foerster in for Brink. The Flyers will also want Brink playing consistent games with the Phantoms.

Defensemen

Don’t expect a ton of surprises here. The Flyers entered camp with a top six that seemed pretty set, and it would have taken a pretty remarkable run from some of their young roster hopefuls to shake that up. That hasn’t happened.

Here’s a look at the three projected defensive pairs on opening night:

Marc Staal-Travis Sanheim Cam York-Rasmus Ristolainen Nick Seeler-Sean Walker

Extra: Egor Zamula

This is the chalkiest projection there is. But none of the “regulars” have given any reason to think they shouldn’t be on the ice in Columbus and beyond.

Zamula hasn’t done anything special to necessarily beat out his competition, but unlike most of the others he is no longer waivers-exempt, and sending him to the AHL comes with the risk that he gets claimed by another team.

Victor Mete, 25, is also not exempt from waivers, and he seems to be a prototypical AAAA player, to put it in baseball terms. He’s an above average AHL player, and a pretty so-so NHL defenseman. It’s possible he beats out Zamula, but Zamula has been in the organization longer, and the Flyers just seem to be more invested in his success.

There is another layer to this, too. We explored last week the possibility that the Flyers could go the more unconventional route and keep eight defensemen on the 23-man roster to start. Most teams carry two extra forwards and one defenseman. The Flyers seem to like what Staal brings to the locker room, but head coach John Tortorella was pretty open about the fact that Staal won’t play every night and said he told the veteran defenseman that he won’t block the Flyers from developing their young players.

If the Flyers do end up keeping eight, that would mean one of Allison or Laczynski gets sent back to the Phantoms in this projection. Both would have to clear waivers in order to do so.

If they decide to keep eight, it’s not a lock that the eighth is Mete. Far from it. Emil Andrae, a 21-year-old prospect, has played pretty well in his preseason games so far, and he showed why the Flyers like him Saturday night vs. the Devils, flashing his skill with the puck.

Another performance like that, and Andrae could make the Flyers think twice about sending him to the AHL.

Goaltenders

Carter Hart Sam Ersson

Hart is the No. 1 goalie. But the three-man backup goalie battle has been arguably the most intriguing roster race in Flyers camp.

Ersson has played the best out of the trio, which also includes Felix Sandström and Cal Petersen.

Of the three goalies fighting for the backup job, Ersson is the only one who can be sent back to the Phantoms without having to clear waivers. Petersen’s cap hit of $5 million makes him nearly a lock to pass through without being claimed.

That means the Flyers will have to be comfortable risking losing Sandström in waivers if Ersson wins the job.

“It’s kind of unfair when we want to talk about merit and not stay with merit right on through no matter what position it is,” Tortorella said last week when asked if the waiver process would impact the team’s decision on the goaltending position.