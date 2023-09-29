The Flyers’ new-look fourth line has been one of the few constants so far at training camp

Hockey training camps feature a lot of moving parts. Linemates can change on a daily basis, especially for preseason games, which almost always feature a mixed bag of veterans, prospects, and minor leaguers.

This Flyers camp is no different.

But it has had one constant so far: the presumed Flyers fourth line of Ryan Poehling centering Nic Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway.

It’s a new-look fourth line for the Flyers, Deslauriers the only holdover from last season, his first season in Philadelphia and 10th in the NHL. Looking to add a veteran to a rebuilding group, the Flyers signed Hathaway, 31, who started the year with Washington last season, finished it on the best team in the league (Boston), and has played in the playoffs in each of his past five seasons.

Deslauriers and Hathaway are known for their physicality. The former led the league in fighting majors last season (14) and Hathaway has been known to drop the gloves a little bit himself — though he has a bit more offensive skill than a typical enforcer.

“The opposition doesn’t like when they’re on the ice,” Flyers assistant coach Rocky Thompson said Friday morning ahead of the team’s preseason game in Boston, where the Deslauriers-Poehling-Hathaway trio was set to play its second exhibition contest together.

This isn’t just a line full of bruisers, though. Adding Poehling brings a bit of a different element. Poehling had the fastest recorded skating speed in the NHL last year at 24.32 mph. He’s known for his penalty killing ability, too.

“When a guy brings maybe a little bit something different than the guy next to him, I think that’s a way guys can complement each other,” Hathaway said.

He pointed to Poehling’s speed as an example.

“Having him in the middle, I think we’re starting to learn how we are and how we have to be defensively and how that’s going to help us transition,” Hathaway said. “His speed and puck control, his faceoffs, are going to be a big part of us getting the puck back, controlling the play, and hopefully doing what we want to do.”

The line looked solid in its preseason debut Wednesday vs. the Islanders, controlling the puck frequently in the Islanders’ zone against a team with plenty of NHL regulars in the lineup. Poehling eventually scored the team’s lone goal late in the third period, though not with his new linemates.

All three players said they like the direction they’re heading in so far. It’s been a sort of new experience, Hathaway said, having started most of his past few training camps in Washington with regular linemates Nic Dowd and Carl Hagelin.

How does a line get to know each other quickly?

“I think the biggest thing is trying to spend time off the ice and on the ice,” Hathaway said. “On the ice you’re finding different tendencies that you might not have known playing against a guy, or might not have seen how their brain thinks.

“The way a line like us can be successful is by anticipating what the other guy is going to do. And that starts with that chemistry. You play faster knowing where the puck is going to be, knowing how that guy is thinking, and where the space will be.”

Deslauriers, as the lone holdover, said he’s talked to his new linemates more about off-the-ice stuff so far.

“Those two guys are really fast and they make me skate a little faster, too,” the enforcer said. “It’s a good mix. We’re three hardworking guys.”

Breakaways

Flyers defenseman Cam York practiced Friday with teammates after returning to the ice Thursday for a rehab skate. A minor injury kept him off the ice for a few days prior. York skated with a group of mostly AHL players. ... The Flyers play the second half of a back-to-back Saturday night at home vs. the Devils. Expect goalie Carter Hart to make his preseason debut in that game. ... Cam Atkinson is also expected to make his preseason debut Saturday night. He was slated to play in Monday’s opener before he was scratched due to lower-body soreness.