Hart stays hot: While the Flyers’ first period was nothing to write home about, goaltender Carter Hart started strong. The 21-year-old had two big saves in the first few minutes, and logged a perfect 13 saves on 13 shots in the first period alone. He was slow to get up after a save in the second period, and shortly afterward allowed the Sabres’ first goal of the evening. Buffalo winger Dominik Kahun tied the game at the end of the second period. With Saturday’s performance, Hart has gone 20-2-2 at home on the season. Since coming back from an abdominal strain last month, he’s been an impressive 8-1.