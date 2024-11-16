Flyers hot streak continues against Buffalo Sabres on Star Wars night at the Wells Fargo Center

There was nothing left to say after the Flyers’ overtime win on Thursday night in Ottawa. It was a game they didn’t deserve to win — but they did.

Even riding a four-game point streak heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Buffalo Sabres, they could have had their heads filled with doubt, but as Travis Konecny said in the morning, “You move on.”

On Star Wars night at the Wells Fargo Center, the force was certainly with the Flyers who beat the Sabres 5-2. After a disastrous 1-5-1 start, the Flyers wanted a chance to find better days — and they seemingly have as they have now won three straight games and seven of their past 11.

The Flyers needed their big machines to get it going and they did just that. Matvei Michkov and Travis Sanheim had two points each and Travis Konecny had three points. Anthony Richard impressed again with a pair of assists. Ivan Fedotov, who continues to stand like a champion as he looks more and more comfortable between the pipes of an NHL net, was 10 minutes, 6 seconds from his first shutout but settled for his third straight win.

Tyson Foerster got the Flyers on the board with a power-play goal for his third of the season, snapping a seven-game drought and earning a pat on the back from coach John Tortorella. Joel Farabee put the puck on net from the top of the left faceoff circle with the rebound that followed nicking the stick of Richard before Foerster jammed it in.

After a three-point night against the Senators, Sanheim continued to roll with his fifth goal of the season. Egor Zamula, who also had a two-point night, sent a quick no-look pass to Sanheim for a one-timer atop the right circle.

In the second period, it was Zamula getting on the board with his first of the season. Upon entering the offensive zone, Richard used his speed to carry the puck deep and around the net before finding Zamula at the point. The defenseman let one go on the bank pass and his shot knocked the stick out of Sabres forward Zach Benson’s hands, causing the puck to go up in the air and bounce in front of goalie Devon Levi before going through the pads.

As the old saying goes: They don’t ask how, they ask how many — and that made it 3-0 Flyers.

Despite facing more shot attempts in the second period — 27 by the Sabres to 19 by the Flyers, the Orange and Black added one more in the middle frame.

Skating four-on-four, Sanheim blocked a shot by 2021 No. 1 pick Owen Power. The crafty defenseman, who is having a strong start to his season, sent a stretch pass right onto the stick of Michkov. The Russian phenom one-pumped a fake shot and fed Konecny for a goal into the open net.

Since being benched for the two games in Florida, Michkov has six points during a four-game point streak. Konecny is also rolling, with 12 points across a six-game streak, and added an empty-netter to cap off the night.

And after his first goal was scored, Benson tried to hit Michkov and Konecny went after the winger. They each got two minutes for roughing.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin did notch a power-play goal in the third period, with Jason Zucker screening Fedotov to end his shutout bid. Ryan McLeod scored with 65 seconds left in the game to make it a two-goal game.

Defenseman Erik Johnson played in his 1,000th NHL game. Tortorella provided a nice nod by placing him in the starting lineup. ... With Sean Couturier able to play after missing Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, Morgan Frost was a healthy scratch. ... The Flyers coaches wore the military hoodies for the third straight game — all wins. ... Saturday’s game was Sanheim’s 515th, moving him into 12th all-time in games played by a Flyers defenseman. He passed Brad Marsh. ... With 9 minutes, 21 seconds left in regulation, defenseman Emil Andrae left the game and did not return. His last shift was just 13 seconds long. Tortorella did not have an update after the game.

The Flyers host Johnson’s former team, the Colorado Avalanche, on Monday (7 p.m., NBCSP+). The team will hold a ceremony before the game to commemorate Johnson’s 1,000th NHL game. Johnson won the 2022 Stanley Cup with the Avalanche, a team for which he played 717 games.