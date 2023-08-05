Flyers sign goaltender Samuel Ersson to two-year contract extension

The Flyers signed goaltender Samuel Ersson to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

The deal, which kicks in for the 2024-25 NHL season, is worth $2.9 million for a $1.45 million average annual value. Ersson is under contract with the Flyers through 2025-26.

Ersson, a 23-year old from Falun, Sweden, was selected by the Flyers 143rd overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the bulk of last season in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but played 12 games with the Flyers. Through 42 games with the Phantoms last season, Ersson had a 27-17-1 record with a 2.84 GAA and a .900 SV%.

At the NHL level, Ersson had a 3.07 goals against average, a .899 save percentage, and posted one shutout for a 6-3-0 record. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes, and picked up his first career NHL victory on Dec. 29; a 4-3 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks.

Ersson became the 14th rookie goaltender in Flyers history to record a shutout against the Buffalo Sabreson on Jan. 9.

The Flyers also have goaltender Cal Petersen, acquired from the LA Kings on June 6, under contract for next season. Goaltenders Carter Hart and Felix Sandström are both on deals that will expire in 2024-25. Hart will become a restricted free agent eligible for arbitration, while Sandström will become an unrestricted free agent.