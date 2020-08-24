Scott thanked the players, coaches and front office personnel who have been in the Toronto bubble since late July. “It has not been easy for them to be away from their families, but they have pulled together and are making all of us very proud here in Philadelphia … “[by] getting us to this point. There has been a lot of hard work and collaboration across the entire organization. We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s great to see that all the effort is paying off.”