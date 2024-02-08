NHL changes start times for two upcoming Flyers games

The NHL has made two changes to the Flyers’ March schedule.

On March 4, the Flyers host old friend Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Center. The game which was initially scheduled for 7:30 p.m. will now start at 7 p.m. It will be aired on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

It marks Hayes’ first game back in Philadelphia since being traded to the Blues last June for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. In January, the two teams met in Missouri. The Flyers beat the Blues 4-2 on goals by Scott Laughton, Ryan Poehling, Owen Tippett, and Joel Farabee.

Ten days later, the Flyers will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at home. The March 14 matchup was originally slated for 7 p.m. and will now be at 7:30 p.m. It will be shown exclusively on ESPN+/HULU. The two teams will lock heads at the Wells Fargo for a second time in short order on March 19.