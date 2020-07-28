“The biggest thing is that hockey is such a fast game and you have to see where the puck is going, not where it’s at, and that’s what you lose if you’re just watching what’s in range of the camera,” he said. “The wider angles can help us. I will probably have to simplify it a little bit, I like to call every pass and I’m not sure you can do that because you can’t see everybody. And sometimes getting the (players’) numbers on the far side of the ice is difficult, depending on the camera angles. And the referee is not always in the camera when you have a delayed penalty, so you may not know a penalty is coming up until play has stopped.”