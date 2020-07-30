With no fans at NHL games because of coronavirus concerns, the upcoming telecasts may be a bit sterile.
The Flyers’ marketing department, however, is trying to change that by supplementing the telecasts and making viewers feel as if they are at the Wells Fargo Center.
They are calling it Flyers Home Ice and saying it’s a first-of-its-kind “second-screen viewing experience.”
When watching the games on TV, fans need a companion device -- whether it’s an iPhone, an iPad, a laptop, or another television -- to make it feel as if they are at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Flyers’ first real game since March 10 will be Sunday against Boston at 3 p.m. on NBC. The game will be in Toronto and it is the opener of a round-robin tournament.
The technology, which can be accessed for free 20 minutes before each game at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com/Playoffs, will deliver in-arena Flyers content to all tournament and playoff games.
Some of the traditions the technology will deliver: pregame festivities, Lauren Hart singing the national anthem, Lou Nolan’s booming voice announcing the lineups and, when applicable, that the Flyers are going on the PECOOOOOOOOO power play, a goal horn blaring and the goal song (”Feel the Shake” by Jethro) playing after the team scores, along with other elements created specifically for the playoffs.
There will be live stat updates such as those posted on the scoreboard during games at the Wells Fargo Center, live polling, games hosted by in-arena personality Andrea Helfrich (who has recovered from the coronavirus), surprise guests, and antics by Gritty.
“The content will work in seamless concert with the television broadcast,” said Mike Shane, chief business officer for the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center.
“It will mimic what you see and hear from the Jumbotron” at the Wells Fargo Center, added Lauren Capone, the Flyers’ manager of marketing and communications.
The Flyers had the NHL’s best home record (25-6-4) this season.
When the Flyers got back to their hotel in Toronto the other day, they were surprised by a huge collage of photos of them and their families, the brainstorm of some team executives, including coach Alain Vigneault and general manager Chuck Fletcher.
The photos were centered around Philly’s famous “LOVE” sculpture.
“It was really cool to see,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said on Wednesday. “I think everybody’s got two pictures up. They’re with us from afar. Everyone misses their family, obviously. This is just something we’ve got to do to try to get the season in.”
Added Niskanen: “In the grand scheme of things, we’re pretty lucky that we get to go back to work, play hockey and try to win the Stanley Cup. Guys are thinking about their families and they miss them for sure. I got a good chuckle out of seeing my two kids sitting in the canoe in the yard, too. It was a nice gesture.”