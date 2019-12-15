Konecny has been skating in Voorhees and making good progress, according to coach Alain Vigneault, who said he didn’t know if the right winger would be able to return this week. … Defenseman Phil Myers returned to the lineup and Robert Hagg was a healthy scratch. …. Joel Farabee, who is about 50 pounds lighter, was pounded by 6-3, 224-pound Marcus Foligno in a second-period fight. .... Goalie Brian Elliott will be the starter Sunday in Winnipeg. ... Laughton had been playing well since missing 13 games because of a broken finger.