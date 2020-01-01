Brian Elliott made his second straight start on the six-game road trip. “I really liked the way he battled after giving up the first goal” in Sunday’s 2-1 win in Anaheim, Vigneault said. Elliott went into the night with a 7-3 road record and had won six of his last seven away games. Carter Hart is just 2-7-1 on the road. … Entering Tuesday, the Flyers were 9-6-2-2 in New Year’s Eve games in franchise history. … Jake Voracek collected his 370th career assist with the Flyers on Sunday, passing Eric Lindros and Rick MacLeish for sixth place on the franchise’s all-time list. … Joel Farabee had one goal in his last 22 games entering Tuesday, when he played left wing on an all-rookie line with Misha Vorobyev and Nic Aube-Kubel. … The Flyers play in Vegas on Thursday.