Finally, in the midst of the Flyers’ 10-game losing streak marked by injury after injury to the team’s top forwards, help is on the way.

Following morning skate on Tuesday, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced that forward Scott Laughton (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play against the New York Islanders. Laughton skated in his first full practice with the team on Monday since sustaining his injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 19 and participated in Tuesday’s morning skate.

The 28-year-old said he started skating again two days after the Canadiens game. He went through a rigorous team practice on Monday as a non-contact participant, then was cleared for contact Tuesday morning.

“I feel really good out there,” Laughton said. “I think skating a couple of days after, kind of just to keep my wind and my skating legs and everything like that. So it’s been really good. And I’m really excited to get back and join these guys and try and help.”

At the time he exited the lineup, Laughton had seven points (three goals and four assists) through 18 games. He was averaging 19 minutes and nine seconds of ice time, ranking third among Flyers forwards, while playing primarily in the Flyers’ top six both on the wing and at center. He also logged important minutes both on the power play and penalty kill.

Now, after watching the last four games on television while receiving treatment, Laughton is looking forward to trying to be a part of the solution to the Flyers’ winless woes.

“You’ve just got to be in the present and live in the present and take it one day at a time,” Laughton said. “Tonight, try and get back on track here and in front of our home fans and start something going the other way.”

Laughton’s return marks the beginning of what could be an infusion of talent up front in the coming weeks. Winger Cam Atkinson (upper body) participated in Monday’s practice and in Tuesday’s skate. He does not have a designated timeline for return, but he said on Monday that he expects to play “sooner than later.” Wingers James van Riemsdyk (broken finger) and Travis Konecny (upper body) continued to rehab skate on Tuesday. Van Riemsdyk was given a timeline for return of six weeks from his surgery on Oct. 28 (possible Dec. 9 return) and Konecny a 10-14 day timeline from Nov. 22 (possible Dec. 3 return).

But on the back end, the Flyers will be without defenseman Tony DeAngelo for at least one game. He was ruled out against the Islanders with a lower-body injury after he left the morning skate early and was evaluated by the medical staff.

Zamula returns with reps under his belt

When Fletcher sent Egor Zamula down to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Nov. 21, the 22-year-old defenseman didn’t sulk or scowl at the decision. By that point, more than two weeks had passed since Zamula’s last game.

After seven games elapsed while he sat out as a healthy scratch, Zamula embraced the opportunity of finally getting some ice time beyond the occasional morning skate.

“I missed my favorite game and I go with [a] good mood, [and] play my game,” Zamula said.

Zamula played two games with the Phantoms during his weeklong assignment and said he averaged between 25 and 27 minutes of ice time. Head coach Ian Laperrière used Zamula on both the power play and penalty kill. Those increased responsibilities helped Zamula get back into game shape, preparing him for his return to the Flyers’ lineup on Tuesday night against the Islanders.

Plus, Zamula enjoyed the camaraderie and good vibes in the locker room, as the Phantoms have won six of their last eight games and are beginning to click on the ice.

“We start[ed] to play with the puck more, started [to] support each other, started [to] shoot every chance,” Zamula said. “We have great energy in there and great support for everybody on the team.”

In nine games with the Flyers this season, Zamula has registered two assists and has averaged 13:27 of ice time while playing on the third pairing. He has shown Tortorella plenty of positives, including his ability to move the puck and see the ice.

But Zamula has growing to do, and the only way for him to improve is to continue to play, according to coach John Tortorella.

“I think there’s been some things down in the minors where he kind of wades himself into the game,” Tortorella said. “That’s an important thing for him tonight, to be ready to go right away and to get involved right away.”

Breakaways

Goalie Carter Hart 6-5-4, .915 save percentage,) will start in net. ... To make room for Laughton on the roster, the Flyers loaned forward Jackson Cates to the Phantoms.