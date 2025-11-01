‘Always going to be home for me’: Scott Laughton reflects on his life and legacy with the Flyers

Legacy.

When you Google it, it brings up the following definition: the long-lasting impact of particular events, actions, etc., that took place in the past, or of a person’s life.

Advertisement

Scott Laughton was never trying to build a legacy in Philadelphia. “I came as a young kid and didn’t know much; I was pretty naive, to be honest,” he said on Friday.

But, more than a decade after being drafted by the Flyers with the 20th pick in the 2012 NHL draft, and up until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the March trade deadline, the kid from Ontario left a lasting impact on the greater Philadelphia area.

“Yeah, that’s Scott Laughton,” said Travis Konecny, who played with Laughton the past nine seasons. “He always made time for everybody, and that speaks a lot to who he was and who he was as a teammate, too. He always made time for everybody.”

Give Laughton grace

Some may look at the numbers — 108 goals, 161 assists in 681 regular-season games with another 10 points in 24 playoff games — and say it should have been higher for a first-rounder.

But fans need to show him some grace, too, because what Laughton brought to the table on a nightly basis went beyond the scoresheet.

Across the last two seasons, he tried to will the Flyers into the playoffs in 2023-24, speaking emotionally after he cleaned out his locker; in January, he dropped the gloves with Maxim Tsyplakov after the New York Islanders forward was suspended for a hit to the head of then-Flyer Ryan Poehling; and he was spotted in a road locker room pulling Bobby Brink aside to commend his game when he was often the focus of former coach John Tortorella’s ire.

“He was the ultimate team guy, always there for his teammates, a glue guy,” captain Sean Couturier said. “Just made sure everyone felt comfortable and kind of gathered the group together.”

It is why it was difficult for Flyers general manager Danny Brière to trade Laughton. That and the fact that they played together for the Flyers. “It’s even deeper when you’ve sweated together, went to battle with each other — and for each other — it creates a special bond," he said.

“We could have pulled the trigger earlier, but we also felt we needed his character, his presence, his leadership around to turn around the culture that we had talked about. He was a big part of that,” Brière told The Inquirer on Thursday, adding that there were hugs and tears when the trade was made.

“His leadership not just on the ice, off the ice, but also in the community, how he carries himself, I think was important for us to keep around, for some of our young guys to see.”

Brick by brick

The slogan for this year’s Flyers is brick by brick. Laughton laid the foundation for players in the community, taking the torch from guys like Jakub Voráček and Wayne Simmonds and running with it.

He was the Flyers nominee for the King Clancy Trophy, awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community,” for three straight seasons (2022, 2023, and 2024). Laughton was also the inaugural winner of the 2023-24 Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award, with a $5,000 donation to a charity of his choice.

“To be involved in the community, I think, is huge,” Laughton said on Friday. “I hope I left a little mark on the younger guys here, too, to get out and to get involved and to be a part of it because it’s a special place.”

» READ MORE: Bobby Brink has emerged ‘a complete player’ after surviving John Tortorella’s doghouse

Beginning in 2021, Laughton hosted members of the LGBTQ+ community at games through his Flyers Pride Initiative and invited previous guests back for Pride Night in 2024. During the 2022-23 season, Laughton and then-Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk met with more than 60 members of the LGBTQ+ community, including the Philadelphia’s Gay Officer Action League (GOAL).

And in January 2024, he visited the Mazzoni Center, an LGBTQ+ health and wellness center in Center City. Flyers Charities made a $25,000 donation in support of its cancer program, while Laughton and Flyers governor Dan Hilferty each added $5,000 more.

“He definitely set the standard pretty high,” said Sam Ersson. “You’re tired throughout the year, and he took the extra time out of his day, just to do what he could to help people.”

“It speaks to his character,” added Owen Tippett. “I think anyone who wants to be that involved in the community, and get out there and support any way you can, it’s not something that’s forced. It’s just who they are, and obviously, every opportunity he had to be in the community, he was.”

You never had to twist his arm to be involved. Laughton and his wife, Chloe, have also been involved in the Ronald McDonald House, with him serving as an RMHC Companion and donating to the Guest Chef and Adopt a Room programs. They have been part of Snider Hockey and, since 2022, the Philadelphia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Remember the photoshoot with Gritty at JCPenney’s that was turned into t-shirts and sweatshirts? Proceeds went to Flyers Charities and the PSCPA.

“To bring attention to the cause, we’re always grateful,” said PSPCA director of public relations Gillian Kocher. “To have someone of his caliber and how well respected he is as a person, but also as a player ... It means so much to us and meant so much to us. It’s hard to even put into words. I think, having someone like that, who we kind of consider an ambassador for our cause, is irreplaceable.”

Laughton has raised thousands of dollars and donated his own money to the PSCPA. He adopted his second cat, Penny, from the organization, and he played a key role in getting a cat for head equipment manager Rick Bromwell after he watched his house one summer.

“His payment for that was a cat,” Bromwell said with a laugh. “He and I have a pretty close bond; we bonded really quickly over cats. He’s a big cat guy, and I’ve always been a big cat guy.”

“Her name is Scottie,” added Bromwell of the ragdoll-Himalayan mix. And yes, she is named after Laughton.

Always home

Although he is back in his native Ontario, Lauhton reflects on his time in Philly fondly. “It’s always going to be home for me,” he said before facing the Flyers for the first time as a member of the Leafs in March in Toronto.

He came to Philly as an 18-year-old kid, found somewhere to grow, found somewhere he was needed, and built a good life. Laughton left lasting memories on the ice with his grit, heart, and determination, and built bonds and friendships in the locker room. But, maybe more importantly, he created a connection to the people of greater Philadelphia.

“I don’t think, at the time, you’re doing it for that,” he said when asked about leaving a legacy in a phone interview with The Inquirer in May 2024.

“I don’t know. You’re trying to be a good person and be a part of it and be a part of the community. ... You’ll be remembered for some of the stuff you do on ice, but I think off the ice is what I would like to be remembered the most [for] and just be a good human being.”