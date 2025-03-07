Flyers trade Scott Laughton to Maple Leafs

It’s been a long time coming.

After years of speculation and chatter, the Flyers have squeezed the stick and pulled the trigger on Wednesday by trading Scott Laughton home.

A team source has confirmed to The Inquirer the multiple reports of the veteran forward, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 sixth-rounder traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2027. The Flyers are retaining 50% of Laughton’s salary.

Grebenkin was selected in the fifth round by the Maple Leafs in 2022. He played seven games for Toronto earlier this season but did not notch a point. A 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger, he has spent the majority of the season with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, collecting 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 39 games.

A big personality, Grebenkin has gone viral a few times, notably when he said the team has taught him “backcheck, forecheck, and paycheck.”

A native of Oakville, Ontario, which is 22 miles north of Toronto, Laughton was selected 20th overall by the Flyers in 2012. He was the last remaining member of the draft class with goalie Anthony Stolarz, who was taken in the second round, and third-round defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere long gone.

He’s had a long and winding career with the Flyers, which started with five games during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. Laughton finishes his Flyers career as a reliable two-way center with an edge, having skated in 661 games, the 14th most in Flyers history, and notching 265 points (106 goals, 159 assists), including 39 on special teams.