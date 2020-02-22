Scott Laughton has been one of the most unheralded Flyers, a hardworking forward who plays with an edge, does a lot of little things well, but rarely is in the spotlight.
Saturday was an exception.
The 25-year-old center scored a pair of early goals as he sparked the surging Flyers past Winnipeg, 4-2, at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Flyers, on a 13-5-2 run since Jan. 7, moved to within three points of the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division race,
Veteran defenseman Justin Braun, who missed the previous game with the flu, had the third three-assist performance of his career.
Winnipeg, taking advantage of Robert Hagg’s interference penalty, got to within 3-2 on Patrick Laine’s one-time tracer from the left circle with 17 minutes left in regulation.
With about 13 minutes remaining, Sean Couturier and his linemates, on their best shift of the game, buzzed around the Winnipeg net and did everything but score. Couturier had the best chance but hit the left post.
A short time later, however, the two-goal cushion was restored. Justin Pitlick made it 4-2 by scoring his seventh goal with 10:26 left. Hagg’s shot was deflected by Pitlick and then caromed off defenseman Josh Morrissey and into the net.
It gave the Flyers’ bottom-two lines three of the team’s four goals.
Couturier and Morrissey exchanged goals in the second period, which ended with the Flyers ahead, 3-1.
Couturier alertly pulled the puck out of a scrum in front and scored from deep inside the left circle, putting a shot upstairs to gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead with 5:10 to go in the second. Couturier has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in his last 18 games.
With 1:56 remaining in the period, Morrissey retaliated as he beat Carter Hart with a left-circle shot.
Laughton scored off the rush on his first goal, taking a perfect feed from Ivan Provorov and whipping a left-circle shot into the right corner with 17:54 left in the first.
About seven minutes later, with the Flyers on a three-on-one rush after a penalty expired to Couturier, Laughton made it 2-0 for the fifth multi-goal game of his career. It gave him 12 goals, equaling his career high with 20 games remaining.
On his second goal, Laughton appeared to be trying to feed Pitlick on the doorstep.
“We just tried to create some space and throw it back-door,” Laughton said of a goal that trickled past goalie Connor Hellebuyck, “and lucky enough, it went in."
The victory gave the Flyers a 21-5-4 record at home, where they play their next two games: Tuesday against San Jose and Friday against the New York Rangers.
Hart registered the win and is now 16-2-2 at home, but he won’t match the remarkable home record posted by Flyers goalie Wayne Stephenson in 1975-76: 30-2-2. ... The Flyers Wives Carnival will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets are available at FlyersCarnival.com. … Mark Friedman was sent back to the Phantoms. … Samuel Morin, sidelined for the season because of knee surgery, watched the game from the press level and said he was feeling well. ... Flyers trainer Jim McCrossin worked his 2,000th professional game Saturday.