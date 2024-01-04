Flyers forwards Cam Atkinson, Morgan Frost scratched vs. Columbus

The Flyers lineup continues to get a shake-up.

After the top three lines saw changes in the team’s 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, there were more new tweaks Thursday. Forwards Cam Atkinson and Morgan Frost will be healthy scratches Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Flyers will be going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen as Rhett Gardner will make his debut with the team and the Flyers will go 11/7 again with Sam Ersson in net. Nicolas Deslauriers will be back in after sitting in the press box for the game in Edmonton.

Atkinson, 34, has struggled for the majority of the season after missing the 2022-23 season following neck surgery for a herniated disk. After scoring eight goals and 12 points in his first 15 games, he has just six assists in the last 22 games. He has had chances to break his goal drought recently, including multiple breakaways, but hasn’t been able to cash in. Atkinson’s benching comes at an inopportune time for the player, as he played 10 years for the Blue Jackets, including six under John Tortorella.

Frost has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 27 games this season and was in and out of the lineup early on. He has two goals and an assist in his last six games. Thursday will mark the 11th time that Frost has been scratched this season.

The 27-year-old Gardener, who was recalled in early December, was signed as a free agent July 1 after skating in 40 games across three seasons with the Dallas Stars. Noted for his defensive prowess, the counterman has one NHL goal and one assist to his name. This season, he has played in 21 games with Lehigh Valley and collected four points (three goals, one assist).