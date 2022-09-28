As general manager Chuck Fletcher continues to wade through the Flyers’ multiple injury issues, he received a little bit of clarity regarding Sean Couturier and his back injury on Wednesday.

Although Couturier, 29, is still considered “week-to-week” to return to the lineup, Fletcher announced that he will not need to undergo a second back surgery in eight months.

Couturier first sustained a back injury in December that required surgery in February, sidelining him for the final 53 games of the season. Although Couturier was cleared to play at the beginning of September, he was still occasionally dealing with some nerve irritation in his glutes over the summer, Fletcher told the media last week. Couturier was told that was a normal part of the healing process.

But a week before the start of training camp, Couturier’s back continued to deteriorate, leading the Flyers to pull him off the ice once again and list him as “week-to-week.”

With Couturier possibly missing the start of the regular season and fourth-line center Patrick Brown recovering from offseason back surgery, opportunities open up for centers on the bubble fighting for roster spots. Jackson Cates, 25, and Tanner Laczynski, 25, each have a shot at dressing for the Flyers on opening night. Professional try-out center Artem Anisimov, 34, could also be a contender, but he has missed the last few practices with a lower-body injury and is considered “day-to-day.”

Last season, Couturier was limited to just 29 games, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists. The 2020 Selke Trophy winner is one of the most productive players in franchise history, as his 460 points (180 goals, 280 assists) rank 17th all-time with the Flyers.

Can Tippett flip the switch?

When right winger Tyson Foerster began his junior career with the OHL’s Barrie Colts in 2018-19, he always had his eye on one player, in particular, any time his team went up against the Mississauga Steelheads, and later the Saginaw Spirit that season — winger Owen Tippett.

Tippett, 19 years old at the time, enjoyed a rapid ascent in the league to become one of its most talented wingers, harnessing a potent blend of strength, skill, and speed. For the first 23 games of the season with the Steelheads, Tippett played at over a point-per-game pace, then continued that clip when he was traded to the Spirit. Any time Tippett stepped on the ice, Foerster and his teammates had to be alert.

“My first year when we played against him, that was the guy every time he was on the ice, you just stared at him because he was unbelievable out there,” Foerster said. “He just dominated the play there and I kind of looked up to him a bit.”

But four years later, Tippett, now 23, is still working to figure out how he can become the same player he once was in junior at the NHL level. He spent the start of his pro career with the Florida Panthers, who selected him No. 10 overall in the 2017 NHL draft, and struggled to establish himself as a goal scorer (14 goals and 19 assists in 94 games). At the trade deadline last season, the Panthers shipped Tippett to Philadelphia as part of the trade that saw former captain Claude Giroux leave his longtime home.

From there, Tippett played 21 games with the Flyers, primarily playing a middle-six role at right wing. He collected just seven points in that span (four goals, three assists), but he generated an abundance of scoring chances that he couldn’t capitalize on. Tippett is focused on turning around his scoring fortunes with the Flyers as he looks to prove he’s capable of producing at a top-six level.

“I kind of realized it might not have to be the perfect shot every time and sometimes just getting it on net will make it go in,” Tippett said.

With the Flyers in need of bodies at left wing, Fletcher will test Tippett out on his off side on Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. Tippett will also have added responsibility by playing on the Flyers’ top line alongside center Kevin Hayes and right winger Tyson Foerster.

The former Panther has some experience playing on the left side, so he feels comfortable testing out the switch. Most importantly, he’s looking forward to showcasing his versatility and the added value he can bring to the Flyers’ roster.

“Any time as a player you can add that versatility to play another position ... I know it’s the same position, just a different side, it can add a little bit and it gives them some opportunities to kind of mix things around, too,” Tippett said. “I’ve played both in the past, so looking forward to it tonight.”

Breakaways

Assistant coaches Brad Shaw and Rocky Thompson will be behind the bench for the Flyers’ Wednesday night game against the Capitals (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia+). They will also coach Saturday’s game on the road against the Boston Bruins before John Tortorella makes his coaching debut against the New York Islanders on Sunday.