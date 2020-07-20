The Flyers had their first day off from camp Monday and will resume with a scrimmage Tuesday in Voorhees. Camp is closed to the public because of coronavirus concerns. ... Jake Voracek hasn’t been wearing his visor at camp. “It’s real hot out there. It feels like you’re in a big bubble with that visor,” he said Sunday. “You see better and get some more fresh air” with it off. He said he is undecided whether he will wear it when games are played.