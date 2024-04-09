Flyers captain Sean Couturier feels ready to return for a crucial game against the Canadiens

MONTREAL ― After being a full participant in the Flyers’ optional morning skate, Sean Couturier sat in his stall in the visiting locker room at Bell Centre and said not once but twice — in French and then in English — that he more than likely will be back in the team’s lineup Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

With the morning skate being optional, the Flyers did not do line rushes. So it won’t be known if Couturier is indeed back after missing two games with an upper-body injury until the team hits the ice for warmups. But the fact that he is on the trip, after not traveling to the Flyers’ back-to-back losses against the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday and Saturday, respectively, is a good sign.

" I think so,” the Flyers’ captain said when asked if he’s good to go. “I feel good. I’ve felt better every day since last week. Feel good enough to go, so we’ll see what the lineup is.”

Couturier was injured on April 1 in the team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders. In the first period, he was checked hard into the boards in the offensive zone by defenseman Ryan Pulock and, to add insult to injury, Bo Horvat went the other way and scored to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. Couturier went right to the locker room and did not return.

“When it happened, it was pretty painful, not going to lie, especially at this time of the year,” he said. “When you miss games, it’s tough. So I was doing everything I could to get back as soon as possible. Here I am today and ready to go.”

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Flyers’ Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, an annual nod to the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.” Couturier missed some time because of a lower-body injury early in the season and was a healthy scratch for two games — after he was named team captain — in March. Couturier has 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 70 games with an uncharacteristic plus-minus of minus-10.

In the game when he was hurt, Couturier was elevated back into the top six, centering Travis Konecny and Tyson Foerster, after being a fourth-liner for a few matchups. Before he was hurt, he was having a solid game, and as a captain who prefers to lead by his actions and not his words, his return is critical. The Flyers enter Tuesday one point out of the postseason with just four games left on the schedule — and losers of seven straight.

Couturier was asked what he has picked up about the team by watching the last two games. “I think maybe just relax and play,” he said. “I think we’re maybe gripping the stick a little on the offensive side of things. Defensively, same thing, just kind of relax and tighten up things. Take a step back and not kind of rush things defensively. And I think overall we’ll be tighter and give up less and our offense is going to come.”

Phoenix rising

Ivan Fedotov is no longer a blank slate — in more ways than one.

After a long wait — the goaltender was drafted in 2015 — Fedotov was officially introduced to Philly just 11 days ago. He made his NHL debut in relief against the Islanders and backstopped his new buddies to what could be a crucial point in the standings. On Friday he made his first NHL start in a 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Although his numbers aren’t great (3.84 goals-against average and .850 save percentage), the Russian netminder says he is feeling more and more comfortable every day.

And part of that is thanks to his goalie mask no longer being all white. His mask, created by famed designer David Gunnarsson, aka DaveArt on social media, sports Flyers orange and black with two phoenixes rising around a Flyers logo.

“I think about the phoenix, it means a little bit about rebirth,” said Fedotov, who also noted that a phoenix is a bit of a mystery. “Tough two years for me and now a new chapter, new time for me. I think it’s a good idea to start from a new page.”

The phoenix is designed in a similar style to the eagle found on the coat of arms of Russia. The backplate, along with a slew of holographic Flyers logos, has the coat of arms of St. Petersburg, his hometown, for luck.

“Dave did great work,” Fedotov said. “I like the colors. It’s fire, the Flyers logo, and for my first mask, it’s a great job. We’ll find new ideas for future masks, but right now I like it and it’s great. I feel comfortable in this mask.”

Breakaways

Sam Ersson will start against the Canadiens. ... Marc Staal, Travis Konecny, Nick Seeler, Cam York, Morgan Frost, Ryan Poehling, and Owen Tippett did not skate in the Flyers’ optional morning skate but are expected to be in the lineup. Nic Deslauriers, Cam Atkinson, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning, and Ronnie Attard stayed on late and will likely be healthy scratches.