“It’s different, for sure," Couturier said after Tuesday’s workout in Voorhees. “There have been so many unknowns; there weren’t really any set dates to when we were coming back” until last week. “Usually you know around what date training camp is going to start and you get ready for an 82-game season. Whereas, now, you didn’t really know if we were going to resume the season, jump into playoffs, or just cancel and get ready for next season.”