Flyers announce April tickets are ‘on us’ for season-ticket holders

For the fourth season in a row, the Flyers are not increasing ticket prices for non-premium seating. But this year, they’re taking it a step further.

In a letter to season-ticket holders known as “Inside Edge” members, from Lisa Feigenbaum, the Flyers Senior Vice President of Ticketing, the Flyers organization announced that “for season ticket members returning next season, your 2023 April games are on us.”

What does this mean? If you renew your season tickets, the Flyers will refund the price of all the games in April and direct the credit to next season, essentially giving you a price cut for next season. For fans with full packages, they will receive the full amount of all three home games in credit, and for fans with half packages, they will receive the price of two games in credit.

The Flyers play eight games in April. The three home games are April 1 vs. the Buffalo Sabres, April 9 vs. the Boston Bruins and April 11 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In addition to the refund, Feigenbaum shared some new experiences for Inside Edge members. Next season, they will be adding new Inside Edge member events, such as a Season Kickoff BBQ and Summer Movie Night. They will also hold their first “Paint the Ice” event at the end of the season in April 2024 for full members. There will be a new Inside Edge Rewards program where members can customize their experience, “providing additional experiences, exclusive member items, additional seats, and more.”

Feigenbaum’s letter followed coach John Tortorella’s letter, which was sent out Monday. Both emphasized the importance of the fans and the need for their support as they continue to “establish an identity.”

The information will be released by email Tuesday, followed by letters in the mail.

The Flyers are 21-22-9 at the time of the letter and are six points out of the wild card and five spots back in the division standings.