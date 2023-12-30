Flyers skate out of Seattle still streaking, but not how they wanted

SEATTLE — The Flyers may have lost 2-1 in overtime to the Kraken on a goal by Justin Schultz, but the streaking continues for the Orange and Black.

After putting together a nine-game point streak earlier in the season, the Flyers have a nine-game point streak on the road (6-0-3). It’s the first such point streak that’s gone at least nine since the 2005-06 season when they went 12-0-2 from Nov. 19 to Jan. 6.

And yes a loss still stings, and the game was a little disjointed at times, but the Flyers are now 13-4-4 since Nov. 11 and 8-1-4 in their last 13. Not too shabby.

Let the power kill rule

Travis Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with a shorthanded goal 16:21 into the first period after he pressured Jared McCann just inside the Flyers zone, forcing the Kraken forward to make a bad pass that ended up on the stick of Travis Sanheim. The Flyers defenseman sent a stretch pass up to Scott Laughton, whose pass to Konecny drew goalie Joey Daccord out of position. Konecny, the Flyers’ No. 1 scorer, went to tuck the puck around the netminder’s outstretched pad and instead got some puck luck as it went in off Dunn.

While Climate Pledge Arena was filled to the brim with loud Kraken faithful, Carter Hart had a squad cheering for him. The goalie, who played juniors for the nearby Everett Silvertips, had several close friends in the crowd, including his octagenarian billet Parker Fowlds, whom he calls Gramps, and Connor Parkkila, the reason Hart wears No. 79.

And Hart did not disappoint his fans. Although he allowed a power-play goal via a point shot by Dunn to tie things up in the third period, Hart was on his game. He made 14 saves across the first two periods but turned things up in the third, when the Kraken did. He made a big save on a Kailer Yamamoto wrister from the left circle 2 minutes and 27 seconds into the final frame and another stop on Will Borgen with 20 seconds to go.

The game was the 1,500th coached by John Tortorella, making him the eighth NHL coach — and the first American-born — to reach the milestone.

Up next

The Flyers head to Calgary for a New Year’s Eve showdown with the Flames (8 p.m. on NBCSP).