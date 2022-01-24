Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler has played 131 career NHL games. On Monday night against the Dallas Stars, he will play his 132nd. This time though, for the first time in his NHL career, he will be suiting up as a forward.

With the Flyers missing forwards Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes, Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard, Patrick Brown, and Wade Allison through injury, head coach Milke Yeo announced on Monday morning that Seeler will slide in on the fourth line at left wing and play with Zack MacEwen and Jackson Cates. Yeo is excited to see what Seeler can bring to the table in a new role.

“He had a nice audition yesterday at practice there yesterday. He’s revved up and should bring some physicality and some energy into the game,” Yeo said. “Nick has done everything that he can for us this year in terms of willingness to compete, willingness to battle, willingness to show up and play the right way night after night so he’s deserved this opportunity.”

Seeler, 28, has appeared in 26 games this season, all as a defenseman, but does have previous experience playing upfront.

“It’s something he has done in college. But it gives us some flexibility if we want to play seven D at some point in the game. And again it brings some energy and should bring some life into our lineup.”

The Flyers did call up forwards Linus Sandin and Connor Bunnaman, as well as goalie Felix Sandström, from the Phantoms and assigned them to the taxi squad. Yeo’s decision to play Seeler over Sandin or Bunnaman was a matter of opting for fresh legs.

“Sandin and Bunnaman both played back-to-back games [with the Phantoms], that would be three in three today, and potentially four in four tomorrow.”

Bunnaman, 23, has played eight games for the Flyers this season while Sandin, 25, has yet to make his NHL debut.

More injury woe for Wade

The Flyers will be without talented winger Wade Allison through the All-Star break (Feb. 4-5) due to an MCL sprain.

Making his season debut, the winger suffered the injury in the second period of the Flyers’ 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The injury is just the latest setback for Allison, who has already missed time this year with ankle and elbow ailments.

“Wade, last night, he had a grade — I’m not sure what the grade is, but an MCL sprain. So I would think he’s going to be out until the break. And I would think he’s got a good chance to come back after that. That seems to be the timeframe there,” said Yeo

The Flyers had high hopes for the 24-year-old entering the season, especially after Allison impressed offensively last year in a small sample size (4 goals, 7 points in 14 games). Not much has gone right for the right winger since, beginning in rookie camp when he suffered the aforementioned ankle injury.

Allison, who was selected by the Flyers in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, battled two different ankle injuries last season and previously suffered an ACL tear while playing in college for Western Michigan.

Breakaways

The Flyers host the Dallas Stars on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. With a defeat, the Flyers would equal the franchise’s longest losing streak of 12 games set during the 1998-99 season. Carter Hart, who is 7-13-5 with .911 SV% and 2.90 GAA will start in goal. ... Zack MacEwen, who left Saturday’s game against the Sabres, will play against Dallas, Yeo confirmed.