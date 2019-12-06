Not a bad effort by the Flyers, but too much Darcy Kuemper led to the end of the Flyers’ season-best five-game winning streak. It’s their first lost in eight games and just second loss at home in regulation.
Some other observations:
Shot happens. Kuemper stopped 28 shots. The Flyers had 66 attempts -- factoring in shots blocked (22) and shots missed (15) -- compared with 37 attempts for Arizona.
Frost warning. Tails were wagging for Morgan Frost’s arrival when he scored in each of his first two games. Two weeks later, he hasn’t scored since. He had a particularly tough second period, missing the net entirely on an open chance on a power-play (shot it high and wide) and then lost a puck battle that caused a stoppage. The Flyers already are down a forward with Michael Raffl’s injury, so Frost figures to be here for the time being. But he might be playing his way off the Claude Giroux-Travis Konecny line.
Early grit. Tough first shift for Arizona’s Phil Kessel who limped to the bench after taking a slap shot to his leg. A minute later, on his second shift, he scored the Coyotes’ goal. He added an empty-netter.
Big fan. Ivan Provorov played 23 minutes as the Flyers played seven defensemen. Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet called Provorov “one of my favorite players.”
“[He’s] a little bit like Phil Housley. Phil’s a Hall of Famer [and an Arizona assistant coach,}” said Tocchet,. "You know, [always going] up the ice. We were just watching video of him, that goal he scored in overtime [against Montreal]. Even on the power play, he’s not scared to go. I think he’s one of the best young defensemen in the league.
♦ Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper came into the game leading the league in goals-against average (1.97) and second in save percentage (.936) and showed why. The Flyers put 27 shots on Kuemper before Matt Niskanen beat him with a shot that deflected off Arizona’s Conor Garland.
♦ Arizona’s Phil Kessel, just for that early grit.
♦ Flyers left winger James van Riemsdyk. He didn’t hit the scoresheet but had another strong night as he tries to climb his way off the fourth line.
The Flyers host Ottawa on Saturday. The Senators arrived in Philadelphia on Thursday and will be well-rested. They beat the Flyers up in Ottawa on Nov. 15.
