Frost warning. Tails were wagging for Morgan Frost’s arrival when he scored in each of his first two games. Two weeks later, he hasn’t scored since. He had a particularly tough second period, missing the net entirely on an open chance on a power-play (shot it high and wide) and then lost a puck battle that caused a stoppage. The Flyers already are down a forward with Michael Raffl’s injury, so Frost figures to be here for the time being. But he might be playing his way off the Claude Giroux-Travis Konecny line.