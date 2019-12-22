Power Five. Vigneault said following the game that “the power-play got some real good looks.” Boy, I dunno. The Flyers had five shots in five power-play opportunities covering 8:06. The goal they scored came off a wonderful stretch pass from Jake Voracek to Kevin Hayes. Ottawa, which was missing three of its top defensemen, kept them on the perimeter quite often and managed to generate three shorthanded chances. But to be fair, they are now 5 for 13 on the PP in the last four games.