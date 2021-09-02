The Flyers are betting Joel Farabee will continue progressing and that, toward the end of his contract, the deal he signed Thursday will look like a bargain.

The 21-year-old winger signed a six-year extension for $30 million; it will start in 2022-23 and have an annual $5 million cap hit.

“For them to believe in me is really awesome,” Farabee said.

Farabee, who led the Flyers with 20 goals last season, said his agent initiated the talks but that both sides mutually agreed to working on a deal that was finalized Thursday.

“I’m really excited to prove how I can get better,” Farabee said, adding he wants to spend his entire career in Philadelphia.

The former Boston University star is in the final season of his three-year, entry-level deal and he will have a $925,000 cap hit in 2021-22.

Farabee spent the offseason getting stronger and says he likes the numerous moves the Flyers made after going 25-23-8 and missing the playoffs. He said the new-look Flyers look good on paper, “but at the end of the day, we have to perform.”

As a rookie two years ago, Farabee had 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists) in 52 games; he had 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) in 55 games last season.

Prorated, he would have had 30 goals in an 82-game season in 2021. Teams played a shortened season because of COVID-19.

Farabee, who could have become a restricted free agent next summer if he hadn’t signed the extension, was selected in the first round (14th overall) in 2018. He has scored the third-most goals (28) of anyone from that draft class, behind only Brady Tkachuk (60) and Andrei Svechnikov (59).