Flyers sign undrafted center Karsen Dorwart out of Michigan State

The Flyers’ continued quest to improve the organization’s depth at the center position is no secret.

On Saturday, they took a small step toward doing so by signing undrafted free agent Karsen Dorwart of Michigan State to a two-year entry-level contract. Dorwart, 22, was considered one of the top undrafted college free agents available. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman had previously reported that the Flyers had the “inside track” to signing Dorwart.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Dorwart was Michigan State’s second-leading scorer this season with 13 goals and 31 points in 35 games. He registered a goal and assist in Sparty’s Thursday upset loss to Cornell, which saw its season end in the first round of the NCAA tournament. In three seasons at MSU, Dorwart was a consistent offensive producer, hitting double figures in goals each year. He tallied 38 goals and 92 points in 111 career games.

While very few undrafted NCAA free agents reach NHL superstardom, Dorwart could have a chance to play NHL games due to some intriguing traits.

With solid size and a strong frame, Dorwart’s No. 1 strength is his tireless motor, as he plays with good straight-line pace and gets up and down in transition. Dorwart’s skill set would seem to suit the Flyers’ rush attack, although the playing style the team’s next coach will adopt remains to be seen. He’s also an underrated passer, wins puck battles at both ends of the ice, and does a lot of his damage offensively around the blue paint.

An alternate captain for MSU, Dorwart would become only the ninth Oregon-born player to play in the NHL, according to Quant Hockey. With Dorwart and 2021 fifth-round pick Ty Murchison signed, all eyes turn to Alex Bump. Bump, who will play for Western Michigan against Massachusetts in the regional finals on Saturday, is expected to sign with the Flyers following the conclusion of his season. A Flyers fifth-round pick in 2022, Bump was the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s forward of the year with 23 goals and 47 points in 39 games this season.

While Dorwart isn’t a fix-all for the Flyers’ problems down the middle, he’s a player that is worth taking a look at. The Flyers will also likely look at addressing the center position with their top draft pick in June’s draft, not to mention in free agency. As of Friday, the Flyers held the fourth-best odds at landing the No. 1 pick (9.5%) and would pick fourth if the lottery played out true to form. Michael Misa, James Hagen, Anton Frondell, and Caleb Desnoyers are among the top centers in the 2025 class.

Noah Cates, Sean Couturier, Ryan Poehling, and Jett Luchanko are currently the top four centers in the Flyers system.