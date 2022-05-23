Forward Linus Sandin, who got a brief taste of the NHL this season, will have a chance to wear a Flyers jersey again next season.

General manager Chuck Fletcher announced Monday that the team had signed Sandin to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $750,000. It will be the 26-year-old’s third season in the Flyers organization.

Sandin, who has struggled with injuries, including a fractured orbital bone near his eye last season, made his NHL debut on Jan. 25 against the New York Islanders.While former Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo said he saw some good things, he also said it was clear that Sandin needed to play more hockey before he was ready to be called up again. That proved to be Sandin’s only game with the Flyers. He spent the rest of the season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, tallying eight goals and 12 assists in 36 games.

On April 29, 2020, Sandin signed his first deal with the Flyers. He split the season between HV71 in Sweden (20 G, four goals, six assists) and the Phantoms (26 G, six goals, four assists).

Before joining the Flyers, Sandin played in the Swedish Hockey League for four seasons during which he recorded 42 goals and 34 assists for 76 points in 163 games. In his final full season in his native Sweden in 2019-20, Sandin tallied 19 goals and 36 points in 51 games.

Sandin’s younger brother, Rasmus, is a defenseman with the Toronto Maple Leafs.