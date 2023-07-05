Flyers retain defenseman Ronnie Attard, signing him to a 2-year deal

The Flyers signed their first restricted free agent of the summer Wednesday, agreeing to a two-year, $1.7 million contract with defenseman Ronnie Attard.

The deal is a two-way/one-way contract, meaning Attard will be paid differently depending on whether he plays in the NHL or AHL this season. In the following season, he will be paid the $850,000 average annual value regardless of what league he is playing in.

Attard, 24, is the first of the Flyers’ five restricted free agents to agree to terms with the team. He was an AHL All-Star last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, leading the team’s defensemen in goals (12), assists (20), and points (32). Attard made the Flyers’ opening-night roster but did not play a game before being sent down. Ultimately, he played two games with the NHL club.

The 2019 third-round pick is considered one of the organization’s top defensive prospects and has posted two goals and two assists in 17 NHL games to date. With the Flyers moving on from Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo, Attard and Egor Zamula are expected to push for an opening-night roster spot.

The Flyers also announced they have signed veteran defenseman Victor Mete to a one-year, two-way, $775,000 contract. The 25-year-old Mete, who has played 247 career NHL games, split last season between the NHL and AHL with Toronto. He will compete for a roster spot in training camp but also figures to spend time at Lehigh Valley. The 5-foot-9 Mete is known for his skating and ability as a puck mover and previously spent time in the NHL with Montreal and Ottawa.

Now the Flyers will turn their attention to finalizing deals with their other restricted free agents: Morgan Frost, Cam York, Noah Cates, and Olle Lycksell.